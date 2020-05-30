THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wild comeback gives Portage baseball regional title in 2012

May 30, 2019
Poynette junior Lucy Cuff’s RBI single off the fence in center field in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Pumas softball team a 3-2 walk-off victory over Dodgeville and sent them onto the state tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. The big hit came after Poynette gave up a 2-0 lead with a pair of Dodgeville runs in the top of the seventh inning. Poynette junior pitcher Casey Fountain gave up just five hits and struck out 19 to get the win.
May 30, 2014
Pardeeville’s Kyle Becker won the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the Division 3 Princeton Sectional, qualifying for the state meet in all three events. Joining him at the state meet for the Pardeeville boys were Rance Meierdirk and Bryant Herbert. Meierdirk finished second in the high jump, while Herbert was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Other area state qualifiers from the sectional were the Pardeeville boys 3,200-relay team (Regan Meierdirk, Brandon Khang, Rance Meierdirk and Daniel Walton), Pardeeville’s Leah Johnson in the 800 and 1,600 meters and Rio’s Dakota Hutzler in the 200 meters.
May 30, 2012
The Portage baseball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, and then scored four more runs in the eighth to pick up an 11-7 victory over Wisconsin Dells to win a Division 2 regional championship game over the Chiefs. Leading the Warriors to their first regional title since 2009 was senior Brady Greene, who had four hits, including a homer and two doubles. He drove in three and was a triple short of the cycle. Matt Bortz’s two-run double tied the game at 7 in the seventh. An RBI double by Greene scored the winning run in the eighth.
May 30, 2006
Portage freshman Lee Swan shot a 1-over-par 73 at the Division 1 Janesville Parker Sectional at the Riverside Golf Club, qualifying him for the following week’s WIAA state boys golf tournament. Swan recovered from a bogey-par-double bogey start to grab the last of three individual spots. The day was bittersweet for the Portage boys golf team, as senior Craig Cerbins, the defending Division 1 state champion and a three-time state qualifier, failed to qualify for the state meet. A pair of bogeys on the back nine proved to be too much to overcome for Cerbins, who finished with a 7-over 79.
May 30, 2003
After losing twice to Badger North Conference champion Sauk Prairie during the regular season, the Portage baseball team got revenge with a 5-4 victory over the Eagles in a regional championship game in Sauk City. After falling into an early 4-0 hole, Portage rallied to tie the game with four runs in the third inning. Then, with the game tied at 4, Portage got the winning run on Steve Considine’s RBI single in the sixth inning. Sauk Prairie had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh, but Brian Feucht caught a line drive at first base for the final out, sealing Portage’s victory.
May 30, 1996
Poynette sophomore softball pitcher Kelly Wiese struck out 15 and gave up just three hits, leading the Indians to a 1-0 victory over Sauk Prairie in eight innings, giving the program its first regional championship since 1980. Poynette scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the eighth inning on Erin Barnharst’s bases-loaded walk. … The Pardeeville softball team won a regional championship with a 4-0 victory over Oakfield. Teri Hepler’s three-run home run in the sixth inning was the big hit for the Bulldogs.
May 30, 1995
Pardeeville’s Keith Lueck shot an 84 at the Princeton boys golf regional played at the Lawsonia Country Club, finishing third overall and qualifying for the WIAA state tournament.
May 30, 1990
Portage’s Bob Raimer finished in first place with a 1-under-par 71 at the Class A Sun Prairie boys golf sectional held at the Sun Prairie Country Club, earning himself a trip to the following week’s state tournament in Mishicot.
