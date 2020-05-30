THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wild comeback gives Portage baseball regional title in 2012

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 30, 2019

Poynette junior Lucy Cuff’s RBI single off the fence in center field in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Pumas softball team a 3-2 walk-off victory over Dodgeville and sent them onto the state tournament for the fourth time in the last five years. The big hit came after Poynette gave up a 2-0 lead with a pair of Dodgeville runs in the top of the seventh inning. Poynette junior pitcher Casey Fountain gave up just five hits and struck out 19 to get the win.

May 30, 2014

Pardeeville’s Kyle Becker won the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the Division 3 Princeton Sectional, qualifying for the state meet in all three events. Joining him at the state meet for the Pardeeville boys were Rance Meierdirk and Bryant Herbert. Meierdirk finished second in the high jump, while Herbert was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Other area state qualifiers from the sectional were the Pardeeville boys 3,200-relay team (Regan Meierdirk, Brandon Khang, Rance Meierdirk and Daniel Walton), Pardeeville’s Leah Johnson in the 800 and 1,600 meters and Rio’s Dakota Hutzler in the 200 meters.

May 30, 2012