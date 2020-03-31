THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wilson tosses gem for Portage softball team in 2005 win over Reedsburg

March 31, 2019
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run of the season in the first inning, and cracked a two-run double in the ninth inning, lifting the Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Yelich became the sixth player in major league history to homer in his first four games of the season.
March 31, 2005
Portage’s Rachel Wilson gave up a first-inning run, but was nearly flawless the rest of the way, leading the Warriors softball team to a 5-1 Badger North Conference victory over Reedsburg at Kiwanis Field in Portage. Wilson gave up just four hits in her first complete game as a varsity pitcher. She retired Reedsburg in order and the sixth and seventh innings and finished with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Wilson was filling in for Portage ace Katie Stilwell, didn’t pitch in the game because she was nursing a hamstring injury. Portage was led on offense by Rachel Chapman with three hits including a double, and Jen Krueger, who finished with two hits.
March 31, 1998
Playing their first game as a member of the National League after 28 years in the American League, the Milwaukee Brewers opened the season with a 2-1 loss to the Braves in Atlanta. The Braves scored the winning run in the ninth inning when Gerald Williams scored from third base on Milwaukee catcher Mike Matheny’s attempted pickoff throw skipped into left field.
March 31, 1995
Dick Bennett, who led Wisconsin-Green Bay to NCAA Division I tournament appearances in 1991, 1994 (the 12th-seeded Phoenix upset Jason Kidd and No. 5 seed California 61-57 in the first round that year) and 1995 was named as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Bennett replaced Stan Van Gundy, who spent one season as the program’s head coach.
March 31, 1990
The Portage boys track and field team finished in ninth place at the Madison West Indoor Relays. The Warriors were led by senior Mike Thompson. The University of Wisconsin football recruit finished in first place in shot put with a distance of 52 feet, 4 ¾ inches. Portage also got a fourth place from Marc Brockley in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 3 inches. “I know this our best finish in at least 10 years,” Portage coach John Neiderhauser said of Portage’s performance at the 20-team meet.
March 31, 1982
Portage senior Gregg Steinhaus was nominated for the 1982 Converse National High School Basketball All-American team. The UW basketball recruit, who led Portage to a state championship earlier in the month, was one of just five nominees for the team from Wisconsin.
March 31, 1970
Milwaukee becomes the new home of the Seattle Pilots after Federal bankruptcy court ruled that a $10.8 million offer from Milwaukee Brewers was the winning bid to purchase the franchise. The announcement ended a four-year absence of major league baseball in Milwaukee after the Braves left for Atlanta.
