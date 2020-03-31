THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wilson tosses gem for Portage softball team in 2005 win over Reedsburg

March 31, 2019

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run of the season in the first inning, and cracked a two-run double in the ninth inning, lifting the Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Yelich became the sixth player in major league history to homer in his first four games of the season.

March 31, 2005

Portage’s Rachel Wilson gave up a first-inning run, but was nearly flawless the rest of the way, leading the Warriors softball team to a 5-1 Badger North Conference victory over Reedsburg at Kiwanis Field in Portage. Wilson gave up just four hits in her first complete game as a varsity pitcher. She retired Reedsburg in order and the sixth and seventh innings and finished with eight strikeouts and just one walk. Wilson was filling in for Portage ace Katie Stilwell, didn’t pitch in the game because she was nursing a hamstring injury. Portage was led on offense by Rachel Chapman with three hits including a double, and Jen Krueger, who finished with two hits.