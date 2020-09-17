THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wilson's 3 touchdowns leads Portage over Reedsburg in 1976

Sept. 17, 2004
Tony Cimaroli scored four touchdowns, including two in the final 4:30 of the game, boosting the Portage football team to a 27-21 comeback victory over host Sauk Prairie. The Eagles led Portage 21-14 when Cimaroli’s 1-yard touchdown cut Sauk Prairie’s lead to 21-20. Portage’s two-point conversion failed, but the Warriors recovered an on-side kick to get the ball back. Portage then drove down to the 1-yard line on passes from quarterback Kevin Nolan to Brad Varvil-Weld and Darrin Berger before Cimaroli scored his fourth TD of the game with just 26 seconds left. Cimaroli finished with 160 rushing yards and also intercepted a pass on defense.
Sept. 17, 2002
The first-year Portage girls golf team shot a season-best score of 219 while finishing in third place behind Verona and Stoughton. Leading the Warriors was Anastasia Kinney with a 46 and Laura Tool with a 53.
Sept. 17, 1999
Mark Gessner ran for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns, lifting the Portage football team to a 13-6 South Central Conference victory over host Adams-Friendship. Gessner’s 9-yard TD run in the third quarter tied the game at 6 before Alex Nelson’s extra point gave the Warriors a 7-6 lead. Gessner’s 26-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left in the game sealed the victory. Gessner’s second touchdown came after defensive lineman Phil Canales caught a deflected pass for an interception. … Mike Haynes rushed for 33 yards and four touchdowns, leading Pardeeville to a 40-26 victory over Westfield.
Sept. 17, 1993
Cambria-Friesland quarterback Derrick Smit ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for two more, leading the undefeated Hilltoppers to a 42-0 victory over host Green Lake.
Sept. 17, 1982
With just 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining, Westfield quarterback Rod Hackbart broke a scoreless tie with a 19-yard touchdown run, lifting the host Pioneers to a 6-0 victory over Cambria-Friesland. The Hilltoppers drove to Westfield’s 16-yard line in the third quarter, but Westfield’s Tom Runnels intercepted a pass to end that threat. … Troy Walker ran for a 45-yard touchdown and threw a 60-yard TD pass, leading the Rio football team to an 18-6 victory over Fall River … In Poynette, Greg Schernecker rushed for 110 yard and three touchdowns, leading the Indians to a 39-7 victory over Green Lake.
Sept. 17, 1981
The Portage girls volleyball team overcame a shaky start to sweep visiting Baraboo 15-8, 15-4, 15-5. Baraboo took a 7-3 lead in the opening set before Portage went on a 12-1 run. Anne Klahn served up the final six points of the run for Portage. In the final two sets, Baraboo was never able to really challenge the Warriors. Portage coach Joann Armson said Jane Lobenstein and Jennifer York were too much for the T-Birds to handle. “We definitely beat Baraboo with our hitting,” Armson said. “Janie and Jennifer had some hard spikes that Baraboo just couldn’t return.”
Sept. 17, 1979
The Portage girls tennis team improved its record to 3-1 in South Central Conference dual meets with an 8-1 victory over visiting Tomah. Portage won all six singles matches, getting wins from Gladys Guzman (10-3), Tracy Bender (10-6), Kelly Yaktus (10-2), Lana Markofski (10-2), Olivia Smith (10-3) and Lora Wood (10-4). Bender and Markofski also teamed up to win 10-0 at No. 1 doubles. Portage’s No. 2 doubles team of Louan Wade and Gina Pellman won 11-10 after winning the tie-breaker 5-2.
Sept. 17, 1976
The Portage football team improved to 2-1 in the South Central Conference with a 36-13 victory or Reedsburg at Veterans Field. Jeff Wilson led the Warriors in the victory, rushing for 117 yards and three scores. Portage also got a 14-yard touchdown run from Stu Nagy and a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jay Mork to Robin Daugherty in the victory. Portage’s defense was able to slow Reedsburg’s high-powered passing attack, sacking quarterback Bruce Olson four times. John Zenz added a key interception that helped seal the victory and Dave Mills led Portage with 10 tackles on the night.
