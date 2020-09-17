THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Wilson's 3 touchdowns leads Portage over Reedsburg in 1976

Sept. 17, 1993

Sept. 17, 1982

With just 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining, Westfield quarterback Rod Hackbart broke a scoreless tie with a 19-yard touchdown run, lifting the host Pioneers to a 6-0 victory over Cambria-Friesland. The Hilltoppers drove to Westfield’s 16-yard line in the third quarter, but Westfield’s Tom Runnels intercepted a pass to end that threat. … Troy Walker ran for a 45-yard touchdown and threw a 60-yard TD pass, leading the Rio football team to an 18-6 victory over Fall River … In Poynette, Greg Schernecker rushed for 110 yard and three touchdowns, leading the Indians to a 39-7 victory over Green Lake.

Sept. 17, 1981

The Portage girls volleyball team overcame a shaky start to sweep visiting Baraboo 15-8, 15-4, 15-5. Baraboo took a 7-3 lead in the opening set before Portage went on a 12-1 run. Anne Klahn served up the final six points of the run for Portage. In the final two sets, Baraboo was never able to really challenge the Warriors. Portage coach Joann Armson said Jane Lobenstein and Jennifer York were too much for the T-Birds to handle. “We definitely beat Baraboo with our hitting,” Armson said. “Janie and Jennifer had some hard spikes that Baraboo just couldn’t return.”