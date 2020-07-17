THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Yelich hits one of record 10 home runs in 2018 MLB All-Star Game

July 17, 2018
A record 10 home runs were hit during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. Each team hit five home runs, as the American League used a three-run 10th inning to claim an 8-6 win. The NL forced extra innings when the Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett, a former Milwaukee Brewer, hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 5 in the bottom of the ninth. The AL responded with the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and George Springer each hitting solo home runs in the top of the 10th, while the Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley's sacrifice fly gave the AL an 8-5 advantage. The Reds' Joey Votto led off the bottom of the 10th with a solo home run before Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ closed it out to earn the save. The Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hit one of the 10 home runs, while Jesus Aguilar, Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress also represented the Brewers.
July 17, 2011
The United States women's national soccer team lost in penalty kicks to Japan in the World Cup final in Frankfurt, Germany. After the teams played to a 2-2 tie after extra time, Japan used a 3-1 advantage in penalties to win. Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach scored the United States' goals in the field of play, while Wambach was the only U.S. player to make her penalty kick.
July 17, 2005
Tiger Woods won by five strokes at the British Open at St. Andrews, claiming the 10th major championship of his career.
July 17, 1994
The FIFA World Cup in Pasadena, Calif., ended with Brazil holding the trophy after beating Italy 3-2 in penalty kicks at the Rose Bowl. It was the first World Cup final to end in penalties.
July 17, 1991
The Milwaukee Brewers drew a club-record 15 walks in a 6-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners at County Stadium. Seattle starting pitcher Randy Johnson gave up 10 of those walks, including four in the fourth inning to force in a run. Of his 103 pitches, 55 of them were balls.
July 17, 1987
Dale Sveum belted three home runs and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-2 victory over the California Angels at County Stadium. Paul Molitor also had three hits in the game, which turned out to be the second game of his 39-game hitting streak.
July 17, 1979
The NL came from behind to claim a 7-6 win over the AL in the MLB All-Star game at Kingdome in Seattle. Lee Mazzilli's eighth-inning solo home run tied the game at 6, setting up a ninth-inning rally that started with Joe Morgan drawing a walk. The AL intentionally walked Dave Parker, then Ron Cey walked to load the bases on pitcher Jim Kern. Ron Guidry came on in relief, Lee Mazzilli to push across the go-ahead run. Bruce Sutter allowed one walk in a scoreless bottom of the inning to secure the win. Cecil Cooper, the Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative, walked in his lone plate appearance — pinch-hitting for Nolan Ryan in the bottom of the second.
July 17, 1941
New York Yankees outfielder Joe DiMaggio's record 56-game hitting streak came to an end in a 4-3 win at the Cleveland Indians. DiMaggio finished the day 0-for-3 with a walk to end a streak that began on May 15. Joe Gordon went 2-for-4 with a home run for the Yankees.
