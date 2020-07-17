THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Yelich hits one of record 10 home runs in 2018 MLB All-Star Game

July 17, 2018

A record 10 home runs were hit during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. Each team hit five home runs, as the American League used a three-run 10th inning to claim an 8-6 win. The NL forced extra innings when the Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett, a former Milwaukee Brewer, hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 5 in the bottom of the ninth. The AL responded with the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and George Springer each hitting solo home runs in the top of the 10th, while the Cleveland Indians' Michael Brantley's sacrifice fly gave the AL an 8-5 advantage. The Reds' Joey Votto led off the bottom of the 10th with a solo home run before Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ closed it out to earn the save. The Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hit one of the 10 home runs, while Jesus Aguilar, Lorenzo Cain, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress also represented the Brewers.