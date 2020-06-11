THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Yount hits for the cycle, Brewers retire Molitor's number

June 11, 1999

Milwaukee Brewers retired the jersey number of former all-star Paul Molitor. The infielder wore No. 4 and spent his first 15 seasons in Milwaukee before finishing out his 21-year career with Toronto and Minnesota. Molitor retired with 234 home runs, 1,307 RBIs and a .306 batting average. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. Molitor, Hank Aaron, Robin Yount and Rollie Fingers are the only Brewers to have their jerseys retired, while Jackie Robinson's No. 42 has been retired by every team.

June 11, 1988

Yount hit for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 16-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Yount singled in the first inning, homered in the third, doubled in the sixth and then tripled in the eighth to become the third Brewers players to hit for the cycle, joining Mike Hegan and Charlie Moore. Molitor also had a chance to hit for the cycle, as he needed just a home run when he was pulled in the sixth inning by manager Tom Trebelhorn.