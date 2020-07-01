THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Zydowsky, Sarver homer Portage Legion to 1994 victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 1, 2007

First baseman Prince Fielder, shortstop J.J. Hardy, closer Francisco Cordero and pitcher Ben Sheets were all named to the National League All-Star team, giving the Milwaukee Brewers their most All-Stars since Robin Yount, Ted Simmons, Ben Oglivie and Cecil Cooper were selected in 1983. Milwaukee was a NL-best 47-34 when the All-Star rosters were announced.

July 1, 2003

One week after suffering a 7-1 loss to DeForest, the Portage American Legion Baseball team bounced back to beat the same DeForest team 5-3 at Bidwell Field. Portage scored twice in the second. Mike Denman’s RBI triple made it 1-0 before Denman would also come home on a passed ball to make it 2-0. Portage added three more runs in the fifth.

The inning included a pinch-hit, RBI single by Brian Feucht and a two-run single by Josh Krueger. Mike Tessman pitched all seven innings to get the win for Portage. He struck out nine and walked three.

July 1, 1994