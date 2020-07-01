THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Zydowsky, Sarver homer Portage Legion to 1994 victory

July 1, 2007
First baseman Prince Fielder, shortstop J.J. Hardy, closer Francisco Cordero and pitcher Ben Sheets were all named to the National League All-Star team, giving the Milwaukee Brewers their most All-Stars since Robin Yount, Ted Simmons, Ben Oglivie and Cecil Cooper were selected in 1983. Milwaukee was a NL-best 47-34 when the All-Star rosters were announced.
July 1, 2003
One week after suffering a 7-1 loss to DeForest, the Portage American Legion Baseball team bounced back to beat the same DeForest team 5-3 at Bidwell Field. Portage scored twice in the second. Mike Denman’s RBI triple made it 1-0 before Denman would also come home on a passed ball to make it 2-0. Portage added three more runs in the fifth.
The inning included a pinch-hit, RBI single by Brian Feucht and a two-run single by Josh Krueger. Mike Tessman pitched all seven innings to get the win for Portage. He struck out nine and walked three.
July 1, 1994
Big home runs from Joe Zydowsky and Nick Sarver, along with a strong pitching performance from Corey Clemmons was enough to lead the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 10-4 victory over previously unbeaten Berlin in the opening game of a doubleheader. Zydowsky’s three-run homer in the third inning gave Portage a 3-1 lead. Sarver followed with a grand slam in the top of the fourth, giving Portage a 7-2 lead. Clemmons held Berlin to just four runs despite the Portage defense committing seven errors in the game.
July 1, 1990
New York Yankees pitcher Andy Hawkins pitched what would have been the sixth no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, when he held the White Sox hitless, but it wasn’t enough to get his team a victory.
Thanks to two outfield errors in the eighth inning, the Chicago White Sox won the game 4-0. Because the White Sox were the home team, they didn’t bat in the ninth inning, meaning Hawkins only pitched eight innings, and thus didn’t get official credit for the no-hitter.
July 1, 1986
The Milwaukee Bucks traded Alton Lister and first-round draft picks in 1987 and 1989 to the Seattle Supersonics for center Jack Sikma and second-round picks in 1987 and 1989. At the time of the trade, Sikma was a seven-time All-Star and Seattle’s all-time leading rebounder.
