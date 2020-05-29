THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 29, 2018

The Portage, Poynette and Westfield softball teams all advanced to sectional championship games with sectional semifinal victories. In Portage’s 3-1 victory over McFarland, Katelyn Belleau’s three-run homer in the first inning was the difference. In Division 3, Poynette advanced with a 5-4 win over Marshall. In that win, Brianna Schulz’s solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Pumas a lead they would not lose. Also in Division 3, Westfield advanced with a 7-0 victory over Random Lake. Pitcher Hannah Hockerman fanned 11 and scattered four hits to lead the Pioneers.

May 29, 2012

Portage senior Adam Bortz gave up just two hits and struck out nine to lead the Portage baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Mauston in a Division 2 regional semifinal game in Portage. Bortz retired the final 10 batters he faced to get the complete game victory. Portage had just two hits in the game, but Mauston’s pitchers combined to walk 11 and hit three batters.

May 29, 2009