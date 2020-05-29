THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY:

May 29, 2018
The Portage, Poynette and Westfield softball teams all advanced to sectional championship games with sectional semifinal victories. In Portage’s 3-1 victory over McFarland, Katelyn Belleau’s three-run homer in the first inning was the difference. In Division 3, Poynette advanced with a 5-4 win over Marshall. In that win, Brianna Schulz’s solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Pumas a lead they would not lose. Also in Division 3, Westfield advanced with a 7-0 victory over Random Lake. Pitcher Hannah Hockerman fanned 11 and scattered four hits to lead the Pioneers.
May 29, 2012
Portage senior Adam Bortz gave up just two hits and struck out nine to lead the Portage baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Mauston in a Division 2 regional semifinal game in Portage. Bortz retired the final 10 batters he faced to get the complete game victory. Portage had just two hits in the game, but Mauston’s pitchers combined to walk 11 and hit three batters.
May 29, 2009
Portage senior Jake Hohlstein, a two-time state champion on the wrestling mat, became Portage only qualifier for the state track and field meet when he finished in first place in the boys shot put at the Division 1 Madison Memorial Sectional. Hohlstein’s best throw of the day traveled 51 feet, 2 inches, beating Madison East’s Daniel Aguayo by nearly two feet. … Running at the Division 2 Boscobel Sectional, Pardeeville senior Samantha Bluske qualified for the following week’s state meet in three events. Bluske finished in first place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes, 12.49 seconds. She also advanced in the 1,600 meters after finishing second in 5:11.90. Bluske also qualified as a member of Pardeeville’s 3,200-meter relay team, which finished second. The team, which also included Danielle and Brooke Jarchow and Anne Ritter, finished in 9:48.79.
May 29, 2007
Playing at the Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional, Portage senior Brian Cacic shot a 76 and survived a three-hole playoff to advance to the WIAA state golf tournament. On the second hole of the playoff, Cacic’s opponent, Watertown’s Shawn Kressin had a three-foot putt would have eliminated Cacic, but he lipped it out to extend the playoff to another hole. On the following hole, Cacic had two puts from inside 10 feet to advance after Kressin had trouble getting out of a sand trap.
May 29, 1998
The Portage baseball team picked up a regional championship with a 5-4 victory over Madison Memorial in walk-off fashion. The winning run came in the bottom of the ninth inning when Joel Guenther walked with the bases loaded, sending the Warriors onto sectionals. Madison Memorial scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but Portage got those runs back with three runs in the bottom of the second on a three-run double by Nate Tessman.
May 29, 1997
The Portage No. 1 doubles team of Mike Halberg and Lee Trinrud advanced to the state boys tennis tournament with its 6-4, 6-1 victory for Reedsburg’s top doubles team in the opening round of the Baraboo Sectional. … Portage’s Ellen Steiner and Matt Gessner both qualified to compete at the state track and field meet with strong showings at the Division 1 DeForest Sectional. Steiner advanced by clearing 5-2 and finishing second in the high jump. Gessner advanced by finishing second in the 110 high hurdles.
May 29, 1996
Pardeeville’s Nathan Fisk shot an 82 at the Elkhart Lake Sectional to qualify for state boys golf tournament.
May 29, 1990
The Pardeeville baseball team’s bid to play in the state tournament fell one run short, as the Bulldogs suffered a 2-1 loss in a sectional championship game in Marshall. Pardeeville’s lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when Mitch Cross scored on Bret Achterberg’s RBI single. Jake Manthey and Brent Flower combined to hold the Vanguards to just four hits in the loss. Pardeeville reached the championship game with a 5-1 victory in 11 innings over Cambridge earlier in the day. Pardeeville’s Matt Manthey held Cambridge to just one run on four hits in 10 innings of work before the Bulldogs took the lead with four runs in the top of the 11th. Matt Manthey finished with 12 strikeouts.
May 29, 1986
Portage senior Sean Mandli and junior Missy Samz both advanced to the state track meet while competing at the Baraboo Sectional. Mandli advanced by finishing second in the 300 hurdles, while Samz advanced in the 100-meter dash. … The Cambria softball team won its first regional championship in its eight years of existence with a 5-3 victory over Oakfield. Carol Tessman gave up just five hits to get the win for the Hilltoppers.
