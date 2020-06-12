THIS DAY IN SPORTS: Treinen's homer sends Poynette softball to state title game in 2015

June 12, 2015
Poynette senior Dani Treinen’s home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Poynette a 4-3 walk-off victory over Lomira in a Division 3 state semifinal game at the state softball tournament in Madison. “I had a good thought it was (gone), because right when I hit it, it felt so good,” Treinen said of her game-winning homer. The game was originally scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., but was moved back to 7 p.m. when all of the previous day’s tournament games were rained out. Thanks to some extra-inning games played earlier in the day, it wasn’t until 9:45 p.m. when the first pitch was thrown. When Treinen’s homer sailed over the left-field fence, it was 11:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond. Poynette scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, with all the damage done after two outs. Two Lomira errors helped the Pumas take the early lead. Lomira rallied with a run in the fifth and then tied the game at 3 with two runs in the sixth.
June 12, 2014
With the No. 9 overall pick of the Major League Baseball Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected UC Irvine second baseman Keston Hiura.
June 12, 2013
Lodi starting pitcher Fred Manke threw a complete game five-hitter, striking out 13 to lead the Blue Devils to a 6-1 victory over Waupun in a Division 2 state semifinal game at the state baseball tournament in Little Chute. Matt Byars had a pair of hits and drove in two for Lodi, while Kyle Clapper had two hits and an RBI to lead Lodi’s seven-hit attack. The game didn’t start until 10:20 p.m. because of rain, and didn’t finish up until just after midnight.
June 12, 2007
The Milwaukee Brewers were held without a hit, as Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander pitched the first no-hitter in Comerica Park history, leading the Tigers to a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee. Verlander fanned a career-high 12 Brewers, and got a huge assist from shortstop Neifi Perez, who took away a base hit and turned an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Verlander finished the ninth by striking out Craig Counsell and Tony Graffanino before getting J.J. Hardy to fly out to the warning track in right field. Milwaukee was last no-hit by Scott Erickson of the Minnesota Twins in 1994.
June 12, 2003
Poynette’s bid to win a state championship was denied, as Horicon scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning on its way to a 2-0 victory over Indians in the Division 3 championship game at the state softball tournament in Madison. Poynette had a chance to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning when Crystal Jackson doubled down the left field line to open the inning, but Horicon pitcher Brooke Schliewe, who finished with 10 strikeouts, retired the next three batters to keep Poynette scoreless. Poynette pitcher Courtney Jordak, who had given up just one hit through the first six innings, and had retired 13 straight entering the seventh inning, gave up a pair of runs on two hits in the final frame.
June 12, 1993
Former Pardeeville High School standout athlete Kara Hughes returned to her hometown and finished in first place in the overall women’s division at the Pardeeville Triathlon. Hughes, who also had a successful running career at Marquette University, finished the event in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 53.56 seconds. The event, which was held at Chandler Park in Pardeeville, included a ¼-mile swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run. Milwaukee’s Terry Labinski won the men’s event in 0:59:49.73.
