THIS DAY IN SPORTS: Treinen's homer sends Poynette softball to state title game in 2015

June 12, 2015

Poynette senior Dani Treinen’s home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Poynette a 4-3 walk-off victory over Lomira in a Division 3 state semifinal game at the state softball tournament in Madison. “I had a good thought it was (gone), because right when I hit it, it felt so good,” Treinen said of her game-winning homer. The game was originally scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m., but was moved back to 7 p.m. when all of the previous day’s tournament games were rained out. Thanks to some extra-inning games played earlier in the day, it wasn’t until 9:45 p.m. when the first pitch was thrown. When Treinen’s homer sailed over the left-field fence, it was 11:30 p.m. at Goodman Diamond. Poynette scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, with all the damage done after two outs. Two Lomira errors helped the Pumas take the early lead. Lomira rallied with a run in the fifth and then tied the game at 3 with two runs in the sixth.