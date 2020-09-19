THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Arendsee's 4 touchdowns lead Baraboo to 1996 win over Stoughton

Sept. 19, 2014

The Reedsburg football team rolled to a 26-0 home victory over Baraboo to win the Old River Jug. The Beavers rushed for 228 yards while holding Baraboo to 116 total yards. Reedsburg’s Chris Jepson had 19 carries for a game-high 105 rushing yards. Cal Mazur added two touchdowns, while Lucas Muchow had 14 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Schyvinck added a 4-yard touchdown run.

Sept. 19, 2009

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Prince Fielder broke the franchise’s single-season RBI record during a 7-2 home win over Houston. Fielder went 1-or-4 in the win, breaking the record with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Felipe Lopez. Fielder surpassed the previous Milwaukee record of 126 RBIs set by Cecil Cooper, who was managing the Astros in 2009, in 1983. Fielder finished the season with 141 RBIs, which still stands as the Brewers’ record.

Sept. 20, 1996

Jason Arendsee carried the ball 29 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Baraboo prep football team to a 34-14 home win over Stoughton. Quarterback Travis Zick added a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

Sept 20, 1982

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Pete Vuckovich threw an 11-inning complete game in a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Vuckovich gave up 11 hits, four walks and one earned run while recording two strikeouts. Gorman Thomas went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the win, while Ben Oglivie homered, Paul Molitor tripled and Cecil Cooper doubled.