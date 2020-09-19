THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Arendsee's 4 touchdowns lead Baraboo to 1996 win over Stoughton

Sept. 19, 2019
The Baraboo prep girls volleyball team closed strong to notch a 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9 home win over Portage. It was the first win of the season for the Thunderbirds, who got 26 kills and four blocks from McKenzie Gruner, four blocks from Kylie Sprecher, 40 assists from Jordan Buelow, 19 digs from Lauryn Frederick, and five aces from Julia Genna.
Sept. 19, 2017
Silas Patten (17:48) and Garrett Exo (17:55) finished first and second, respectively, to lead the Baraboo High School boys cross country team to a first-place finish in the Thunderbird Challenge. Jasper Swallen (18:29), Matt Lane (18:31) and Liam Taber (18:48) also scored points for the Thunderbirds, who scored 31 points to edge out Sauk Prairie (36). Mauston scored 57 points to beat out Sauk Prairie (61) and Baraboo (67) in the girls’ meet. Vita Patten (22:16) took fifth to lead the Baraboo girls.
Sept. 20, 2014
Baraboo’s Matt Brooks crossed the finish line in 17:24 to win the boys’ race in the Belleville Invitational. The Baraboo boys won the eight-team meet, while the girls took fourth behind Isabel Schmelzer’s ninth-place finish (22:32).
The Baraboo prep volleyball team went 5-0, including beating Westby in the semifinals and Richland Center in the finals to win an invitational at Baraboo High School.
Sept. 19, 2014
The Reedsburg football team rolled to a 26-0 home victory over Baraboo to win the Old River Jug. The Beavers rushed for 228 yards while holding Baraboo to 116 total yards. Reedsburg’s Chris Jepson had 19 carries for a game-high 105 rushing yards. Cal Mazur added two touchdowns, while Lucas Muchow had 14 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Schyvinck added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Sept. 19, 2009
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Prince Fielder broke the franchise’s single-season RBI record during a 7-2 home win over Houston. Fielder went 1-or-4 in the win, breaking the record with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Felipe Lopez. Fielder surpassed the previous Milwaukee record of 126 RBIs set by Cecil Cooper, who was managing the Astros in 2009, in 1983. Fielder finished the season with 141 RBIs, which still stands as the Brewers’ record.
Sept. 20, 1996
Jason Arendsee carried the ball 29 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Baraboo prep football team to a 34-14 home win over Stoughton. Quarterback Travis Zick added a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.
Sept 20, 1982
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Pete Vuckovich threw an 11-inning complete game in a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Vuckovich gave up 11 hits, four walks and one earned run while recording two strikeouts. Gorman Thomas went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the win, while Ben Oglivie homered, Paul Molitor tripled and Cecil Cooper doubled.
