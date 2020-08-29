 Skip to main content
THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys soccer scores 10 first-half goals to beat Mauston
Johan Lopez

Baraboo's Johan Lopez takes a shot during an Oct. 8 Badger North Conference win at Reedsburg.

 Brock Fritz | News Republic

Aug. 30, 2019

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team scored 10 first-half goals en route to a 14-0 home win over Mauston.

The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 26-12 non-conference loss to visiting Watertown. Baraboo’s Clayton Teasdale and Campbell Koseor combined to block an extra point in the first quarter. The Thunderbirds scored in the closing seconds of the first half, as a fake field goal saw Luna Larson, who was holding for Graham Langkamp, ran it in from 6 yards out. Larson added a 48-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Aug. 30, 2018

The Baraboo prep girls swim team won two events on the way to a second-place finish in the Badger North Relays at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Mattie Letendre, Maria Vittengl, Naomi Pelland and Alexa Weyenberg won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.62, while Ella Lohr, Letendre, Emily Bradley and Kirby Tock won the 200-yard butterfly relay in 1:52.69. Waunakee won the seven-team meet.

Aug. 29, 2018

The Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a four-year extension with a then-record $103 million in guarantees.

Aug. 30, 1997

League MVP Cynthia Cooper scored a game-high 25 points to claim a 65-51 win over the New York Liberty and lead the Houston Comets to the first title in WNBA history.

Aug. 30, 1953

The Milwaukee Braves hit a doubleheader-record 12 home runs en route to a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh. The Braves hit an MLB-record eight home runs in a 19-4 win, then backed it up with four homers in an 11-5 victory. Jim Pendleton hit three home runs in the opening game, while Eddie Mathews hit two in the first and one in the second; Johnny Logan hit one in each game; and Del Crandall, Jack Dittmer, Joe Adcock and Sid Gordon each hit one on the day.

Aug. 29, 1945

The Green Bay Packers notched a 19-7 win over the College All-Stars in the NFL Chicago All-Star Game. Don Hutson had an 85-yard touchdown run, a field goal and two extra points in the win. Green Bay quarterback Herman Rohrig threw a touchdown pass to Roy McKay.

Aug. 29, 1940

The Green Bay Packers claimed a 45-28 win over the College All-Stars in the seventh annual NFL Chicago All-Star Game. Green Bay’s Don Hutson caught three touchdown passes in the win, which came in front of 84,567 fans at Soldier Field. The win gave the NFL a 3-2-2 lead in the series.

