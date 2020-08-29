THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys soccer scores 10 first-half goals to beat Mauston

Aug. 30, 1953

The Milwaukee Braves hit a doubleheader-record 12 home runs en route to a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh. The Braves hit an MLB-record eight home runs in a 19-4 win, then backed it up with four homers in an 11-5 victory. Jim Pendleton hit three home runs in the opening game, while Eddie Mathews hit two in the first and one in the second; Johnny Logan hit one in each game; and Del Crandall, Jack Dittmer, Joe Adcock and Sid Gordon each hit one on the day.