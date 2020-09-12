THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo soccer scores in final seconds to tie DeForest in 2017

Sept. 12, 2019Ryan Braun hit a two-run home run in the third inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 road win over the Miami Marlins. It was the seventh straight win for the Brewers, who eventually earned an NL Wild Card spot.
Sept. 12, 2017Anthony Sorci scored with 6 seconds remaining as the Baraboo prep boys soccer team salvaged a tie at DeForest. Trailing 1-0 since the 35th minute, Baraboo drew even when Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik’s corner kick found the head of Sorci, who scored at the 89:54 mark. The Thunderbirds improved to 5-1-1 on the season.
Sept. 12, 2014After a scoreless four quarters of regulation, Jadon Sackman’s 9-yard touchdown run gave DeForest a 6-0 overtime win over Baraboo at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. Collin Feld led the Thunderbirds with seven rushes for 82 yards.
Sept. 13, 2013The Reedsburg prep football team retained the Old River Jug by claiming a 14-12 road win over Baraboo. The host Thunderbirds led 6-0 after Brandon Ennis returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Reedsburg’s Dylan Peterson responded with a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Beavers a 7-6 halftime lead. Lucas Muchow added a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give Reedsburg a 14-6 lead. Ennis’ 4-yard touchdown run pulled Baraboo with two, but the two-point conversion failed and the Reedsburg defense held on down the stretch.
Sept. 12, 2011
Novak Djokovic won his first U.S. Open men’s tennis title with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 win over Rafael Nadal.
Sept. 12, 2010
Kevin Durant scored a game-high 28 points to lead the United States men’s basketball team to an 81-64 win over Turkey in the gold-medal game of the FIBA World Championships in Turkey. Lamar Odom added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the U.S., while Russell Westbrook had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Sept. 13, 1996The Baraboo prep football team scored 28 second-half points in a 35-0 road win over Adams-Friendship. Jason Arendsee returned the second-half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Arendsee finished the day with 19 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Zick threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Shane Ellie, and Dan Volz returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown.
Sept. 13, 1991Baraboo senior Tyler Emhoff returned a fumble recover 90 yards for a touchdown that gave the Thunderbirds a 7-6 South Central Conference win over Reedsburg.
Sept. 12, 1984
Michael Jordan signed his rookie contract, a five-year guaranteed contract worth just over $6 million, with the Chicago Bulls.
Sept. 12, 1981
The University of Wisconsin football teams pulled off a shocking upset, beating No. 1 ranked Michigan 21-14 at Camp Randall Stadium. It was Wisconsin’s first victory over the Wolverines since 1962, snapping a 14-game losing streak in the series between the two schools. Wisconsin’s defense, which held Michigan to just eight first downs and 229 yards offense, was led by nose guard Tim Krumrie (13 tackles) and safety Matt Vanden Boom (3 interceptions). After Michigan tied the game at 14 on a 89-yard touchdown run by Butch Woolfolk, the Badgers responded with the winning touchdown on a 71-yard screen pass from Jess Cole to John Williams.
Sept. 12, 1980
In a defensive battle on a rain-soaked field in Baraboo, the Portage prep football team recorded a pair of safeties on its way to a 4-0 victory over the Thunderbirds. The Warriors held Baraboo to zero passing yards and minus 31 yards on the ground. Portage almost scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but was stopped on downs on the Baraboo 1-yard line. Two plays later, Portage’s Jim Scherbert and Brad Condon tackled Baraboo’s Mike Smith in the end zone for the first safety. The second safety came on the final play of the third quarter, when a shotgun snap from the Baraboo 11-yard line sailed wide of Baraboo quarterback Mark Krueger and into the end zone. Krueger got to the ball, but Scherbert and teammates Jeff Bender and Greg Andrews got to Krueger for the safety.
Sept. 12, 1975
The Sauk Prairie prep football team improved to 2-0 with a 7-0 road win over Black River Falls. Virgil Ballweg scored the only touchdown of the night — on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Guy Wells ran for 75 of Sauk Prairie’s 123 rushing yards, while the Eagles held Black River Falls to 34 yards rushing.
Baraboo went on the road and claimed a 26-7 win over Sparta. Terry Stroete scored two of Baraboo’s three touchdowns — on a 26-yard run and on a 40-yard pass from Tom Steinhorst. Bryan McCann added a 4-yard touchdown run, while Butch Waltersdorff kicked two field goals.
Reedsburg had a 167-52 advantage in rushing yards in a 16-6 road win over Tomah. The Beavers scored on an interception return, then added insurance with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jim Gavin to Phil Hasler. Rich Carpenter added a 26-yard field goal.
Sept. 13, 1974
Mike Larkin ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries to lead the Wisconsin Dells prep football team to a 29-6 win over visiting Baraboo. Tom Steinhorst’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Dan Borski provided Baraboo’s only points of the day. The Thunderbirds were held to negative rushing yards.
The Sauk Prairie football team claimed a 14-7 home win over Reedsburg. The Eagles allowed just 54 first-half yards, while getting a 13-yard touchdown run from Scott Enge and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Bruce Martin to Tom Kippley. Reedsburg’s fourth-quarter touchdown was a 9-yard pass from Jim Gavin to Larry Douglas.
