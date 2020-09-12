THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo soccer scores in final seconds to tie DeForest in 2017

Sept. 12, 1981

The University of Wisconsin football teams pulled off a shocking upset, beating No. 1 ranked Michigan 21-14 at Camp Randall Stadium. It was Wisconsin’s first victory over the Wolverines since 1962, snapping a 14-game losing streak in the series between the two schools. Wisconsin’s defense, which held Michigan to just eight first downs and 229 yards offense, was led by nose guard Tim Krumrie (13 tackles) and safety Matt Vanden Boom (3 interceptions). After Michigan tied the game at 14 on a 89-yard touchdown run by Butch Woolfolk, the Badgers responded with the winning touchdown on a 71-yard screen pass from Jess Cole to John Williams.

In a defensive battle on a rain-soaked field in Baraboo, the Portage prep football team recorded a pair of safeties on its way to a 4-0 victory over the Thunderbirds. The Warriors held Baraboo to zero passing yards and minus 31 yards on the ground. Portage almost scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but was stopped on downs on the Baraboo 1-yard line. Two plays later, Portage’s Jim Scherbert and Brad Condon tackled Baraboo’s Mike Smith in the end zone for the first safety. The second safety came on the final play of the third quarter, when a shotgun snap from the Baraboo 11-yard line sailed wide of Baraboo quarterback Mark Krueger and into the end zone. Krueger got to the ball, but Scherbert and teammates Jeff Bender and Greg Andrews got to Krueger for the safety.