THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo's Hinz ties for 58th at 2018 Wisconsin State Amateur Championship

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a then-record seven-year contract extension worth $47.25 million.

July 26, 1987

Designated hitter Paul Molitor singled before stealing second, third and home to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 1-0 lead over the Oakland Athletics. Molitor finished the day 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs in the Brewers’ 7-4 home win in County Stadium. Molitor, who stole all three bases in the first inning, was the first player to steal his way around the bases since the Texas Rangers’ Dave Nelson did so in 1974. B.J. Surhoff and Ernie Riles each added two singles for the Brewers. Teddy Higuera earned the win on the mound.

July 26, 1961