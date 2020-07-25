THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo's Hinz ties for 58th at 2018 Wisconsin State Amateur Championship

July 26, 2018
Baraboo native Dawson Hinz tied for 58th place at the 2018 Wisconsin State Amateur Championship. The 2016 Baraboo High School graduate capped off the four-day event with an 8-over-par 80 on July 26 at Minocqua Country Club. Hinz, a member of the Edgewood College men’s golf team, also shot a 75 and a pair of 76s to finish with a total of 307 strokes — 19 over par. Brookfield’s Harrison Ott took home the Wisconsin State Amateur title, finishing at 9-under before winning an eight-hole sudden death playoff against Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella.
July 25, 2004
Former Milwaukee Brewers infielder and designated hitter Paul Molitor was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside pitcher Dennis Eckersley. Molitor spent 13 of his 21 years with the Brewers, playing in Milwaukee from 1978 through 1992 before finishing out his career in Toronto and Minnesota. Molitor finished with a .306 batting average, 234 home runs and 1,307 RBIs.
July 25, 1999
Former Milwaukee Brewer Robin Yount was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside George Brett and Nolan Ryan. All three players were elected in their first year of eligibility. Yount only played for the Brewers, tallying a .285 batting average, 251 home runs and 1,406 RBIs from 1974 through 1993.
July 25, 1997
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he signed a then-record seven-year contract extension worth $47.25 million.
July 26, 1987
Designated hitter Paul Molitor singled before stealing second, third and home to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 1-0 lead over the Oakland Athletics. Molitor finished the day 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs in the Brewers’ 7-4 home win in County Stadium. Molitor, who stole all three bases in the first inning, was the first player to steal his way around the bases since the Texas Rangers’ Dave Nelson did so in 1974. B.J. Surhoff and Ernie Riles each added two singles for the Brewers. Teddy Higuera earned the win on the mound.
July 26, 1961
Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn hit a solo home run and pitched a complete game during a 6-1 home win over the New York Mets at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It was Spahn’s 31st career home run, breaking the National League record for homers by a pitcher. Spahn finished his 21-year career with 35 home runs while pitching, which is still tied with Bob Lemon for second in MLB history. Wes Ferrell, who played from 1927 until 1941, is the all-time leader with 37 home runs as a pitcher. Hank Aaron also homered in the win over the Mets, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored.
July 25, 1961
The New York Yankees’ Roger Maris hit four home runs during a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Maris went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 5-1 Game 1 win, then went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in a 12-0 win in the nightcap. Maris finished the day with 40 home runs on the season, and eventually beat Babe Ruth’s single-season record with 61 homers.
