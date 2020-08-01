THIS WEEKEND IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo's Larson, Sauk Prairie's Frey break records at 2016 Tri-County Conference swim meet

Aug. 1, 2016The Baraboo Riptide’s Noah Larson broke the Tri-County Conference record in the 50-yard freestyle for the second straight year, touching the wall in 21.41 seconds to win the event in the boys’ 15-18 age group at the conference meet at the Baraboo Indoor Pool. Larson, who went on to play football at the University of North Dakota, also won two WIAA state titles in February 2016. Baraboo finished fourth overall at the eight-team conference meet, while Cross Plains won the title. Larson and Sauk Prairie’s Ayden Frey both broke the previous record in the 50 butterfly, with Frey (:23.15) edging out Larson (:23.53). Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser won the girls’ 11-12 100 individual medley (1:08.83), the 50 breaststroke (:34.54) and the 50 butterfly (:30.38). Baraboo’s final individual title came from Ethan Klingenmeyer, who won the boys’ 13-14 50 freestyle (:24.16).