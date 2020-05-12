TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 3 Beaver Dam track athletes tie school records on same day in 2001

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2001, Beaver Dam’s Melissa Woltman won the 100-meter dash at the Watertown Invite with a time of 12.5 seconds, which tied Amy Lindquist’s school record set in 1990. Beaver Dam’s Teri Bell tied her own school record in the pole vault at 9-feet. Woltman also won the triple jump at 33-9 and led the 400-meter relay team, that included Stephanie Wendt, Emily Piette and Stacy Otto, to a win in 52 seconds. Beaver Dam finished fifth with 75 points. The Beaver Dam boys team finished with just 10 points at the 40-team Monona Grove Invite, but it was led by Ryan Bubholz, who tied the school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.9 seconds. Bubholz finished fourth.
2017
Dylan Luehring’s single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning helped the Mayville prep baseball team finish a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over Horicon. Before Luehring came up to bat, the Marshmen decided to walk No. 2 and 3 batters Brett Steger and Jacob Schellpfeffer to load the bases with two outs. The Cardinals were down 5-3 after five innings, but scored three in the seventh to win it. Mayville pitcher Hunter Herpel got the win, pitching two innings with two strikeouts while giving up just one hit. Herpel took over for Jared Feucht who pitched five innings with nine strikeouts while giving up four earned runs off of nine hits. Luehring went 2-for-5 at the plate while Feucht was 2-for-4.
2016
Mayville’s Amy Chen and Taylor Mangan both won multiple events to help the prep girls track and field team finish first at the Mayville Marshland Invite. Chen won the 100-meter dash (12.66 seconds), 200 (:26.82), the long jump (16 feet, 1.5 inches) and 400 relay (:53.47). Mangan took first place in the 400 (1:02.47), pole vault (8-9) and was on the winning 1,600 relay team (4:19.17). Mayville’s Caitlin Falk also won the 300-meter hurdles (50.08) and took second in the triple jump (32-6).
2015
Both the Beaver Dam prep baseball and softball teams won at home on the same day the programs hosted a fundraiser for the Emily C. Lyons Scholarship Fund. The softball team earned 12-0 a Little Ten Conference victory over West Bend West and the baseball team defeated Waupun 9-2. In the softball team’s victory, Brennan Engel had a three-run homer in the fifth inning and went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Natalie Krezinski pitched all five innings, striking out eight and giving up just three hits and two walks. In the baseball team’s win, it overcame a two-run deficit after three innings before the bats got hot. Beaver Dam pitcher Matt Berg earned the victory, pitching seven innings with nine strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of four hits and two walks.
2003
The Horicon softball team defeated Lomira 3-0 to earn a share of the ECFC Rivers Division title. Brooke Schliewe pitched a three-hitter and struck out nine to help the Marshladies improve to 16-1 on the season and 10-1 in league play. ... The Waupun softball team tallied six runs with two outs in the sixth inning to beat West Bend West 10-9 for a Little Ten Conference victory. Waupun pitcher Ashley Baker pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts while giving up three earned runs. Waupun’s Missy Schlecher went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Waupun improved to 11-5 and 8-3 on the season.
1995
Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas, AJ Majors, Jeremy Sierfert, Jason Elvers and David Miller joined together to help the Golden Beavers score 50 points at the Big Men Invitational in Homestead. Beaver Dam’s 50 points was the top score at the 16-team invitational and broke the meet record of 49 points set by West Bend East. Douglas was first in the shot put with a throw of 49-11 ½. In the discuss, Douglas finished sixth at 145-2.
1994
The Beaver Dam baseball team stomped all over Waupun to win 17-1 in a Little Ten Conference game. The Golden Beavers collected 15 hits and were led by Chad Voelker, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored. Bob Buschke had two hits, including a triple and scored three runs. Chris McDonald and Craig Zieske both added two hits as well. Zieske had three RBIs. The offense for the Golden Beavers drove in three runs in the first and second innings and had a combined 10 runs in the final two innings. Pitcher Jeremy Klug allowed one earned run off of five hits while striking out five.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!