TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 3 Beaver Dam track athletes tie school records on same day in 2001

2016

Mayville’s Amy Chen and Taylor Mangan both won multiple events to help the prep girls track and field team finish first at the Mayville Marshland Invite. Chen won the 100-meter dash (12.66 seconds), 200 (:26.82), the long jump (16 feet, 1.5 inches) and 400 relay (:53.47). Mangan took first place in the 400 (1:02.47), pole vault (8-9) and was on the winning 1,600 relay team (4:19.17). Mayville’s Caitlin Falk also won the 300-meter hurdles (50.08) and took second in the triple jump (32-6).

2015

Both the Beaver Dam prep baseball and softball teams won at home on the same day the programs hosted a fundraiser for the Emily C. Lyons Scholarship Fund. The softball team earned 12-0 a Little Ten Conference victory over West Bend West and the baseball team defeated Waupun 9-2. In the softball team’s victory, Brennan Engel had a three-run homer in the fifth inning and went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Natalie Krezinski pitched all five innings, striking out eight and giving up just three hits and two walks. In the baseball team’s win, it overcame a two-run deficit after three innings before the bats got hot. Beaver Dam pitcher Matt Berg earned the victory, pitching seven innings with nine strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of four hits and two walks.

2003