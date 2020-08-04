TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 46-year-old Nolan Ryan unleashes flurry of punches on White Sox youngster Ventura in 1993; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, Texas Rangers pither Nolan Ryan, at age 46, exchanged blows with 25-year-old Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura after Ventura charged the mound when he was hit by a Ryan fastball.

2008

The Green Bay Packers lost their tampering case against the rival Minnesota Vikings as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell cleared the Vikings of wrongdoing in their communications with then-retired quarterback Brett Favre. The ruling came just one day after Favre returned to Green Bay to inform the Packers of his intent to play that season.

2003

The Green Bay Packers lost 9-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The game ended with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter when commissioner Paul Tagliabue called the game due to lightning and torrential rain. One of the few highlights of the game for the Packers came from rookie defensive linemen Kenny Peterson, who made his first big play as a pro and did it on his high school field. Peterson, who led Canton McKinley to a state championship as a high school senior, recovered a fumble by backup quarterback Todd Collins.

1992