TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 50th anniversity of Lombardi's death, Beaver Dam football team explodes for Week 2 win over Nicolet in 1993; etc.

On this date in 1993, Jim Westover broke a pair of tackles en route to an 11-yard touchdown run that pulled the Beaver Dam prep football team even with Glendale Nicolet at 7-7 late in the first quarter and then quarterback Eric Johnson had a pair of TD runs (11 yards and 1 yard) sandwiched around a 12-yard TD run by Adam White during a 20-point second quarter outburst for the Golden Beavers that propelled them to an eventual 34-7 victory. The Beaver Dam defense limited Nicolet to only 73 yards of total offense while the Golden Beavers churned out 213 yards, including 175 yards on the ground, led by 59 yards from White and 50 from Westover. Beaver Dam won the turnover battle 4-2.
Other highlights from the area in Week 2 action included Mayville’s 41-0 rout of Waupun (Jeremy Budahn had 46 rushing yards on eight carries, two of which were for TDs, and QB Colin Gassner completed 5-of-7 passes for 129 yards and a pair of TDs) and Columbus’ 49-25 shootout win over Ripon (five different Cardinals scored TDs, including Ryan Damm on a 26-yard punt block returned to paydirt and Troy Kehoe on an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD. Kehoe had three TDs in the contest).
Also in Week 2: Cambria-Friesland QB Derrick Smit, the current boys basketball coach at C-F, connected with Josh Neary for crucial two-point conversions following both Hilltoppers’ TDs, both in the second quarter, in a 16-14 victory over Pardeeville; Ryan Slade ran for 125 yards and a TD in Horicon’s 12-6 win over Kewaskum; and QB Ryan Bernt hit tight end Jeff Baker for a two-point conversion following Cory Kleist’s TD run late in the first quarter for all the points Rio/Fall River would need to win 8-6 over Montello. Rio/Fall River did get a break when Montello, trailing 8-6 at the time, fumbled on first-and-goal from the 3-yard-line.
2015
Nick Engels, a senior on Dodgeland’s prep cross country team, won the boys 5,000-meter race for his first career victory while Jamie Huber edged teammate Meygan Benzing for the title in the girls 5K as the Trojans swept both races at the Dodge County Invite held at River Bend Park in Horicon. The Dodgeland boys took second while the girls took third. (See the bottom of this story for a gallery of many photos from the invite.
2006
Tennis superstar Andre Agassi lost in the third round at the U.S. Open in his final career match.
2004
Wingback Josh Bubolz took a reverse 50 yards for a TD in the final minute of the first quarter to give the Cambria-Friesland a 7-0 lead over Dodgeland and the Hilltoppers never looked back, rolling to a 42-15 victory over the Trojans. Bubolz also had a TD run in the second quarter and finished with 91 yards rushing while Ryan Jones led C-F’s ground attack with 112 yards on only 11 carries. C-F had 291 rushing yards in all.
Also in Week 2 action from the area: Columbus QB Tyler Mickelson threw a pair of second half TDs to lift the Cardinals to a 17-14 come-from-behind win over rival Lodi, which led 14-3 midway through the third quarter. Mickelson’s first TD pass was for 83 yards to Casey Davidson on third-and-18 to make it 14-9 and then he hit Derek Waddell for a 9-yard TD with 1 minute, 44 seconds gone by in the second quarter to make it 15-14 before the two-point conversion was successful. And sophomore Ryan Pollock raced 34 yards to paydirt in the opening minutes en route to going for 88 yards and three TDs in Waupun’s 27-14 win over Mauston. Luke Marwitz had 153 yards rushing and scored the other TD for the Warriors, who averaged 8.2 yards per carry en route to 327 rushing yards in all.
1999
Jeremy Micklas ran for 303 yards and four TDs, incuding scampers to paydirt of 80 and 65 yards, to bulldoze the way for Mayville’s prep football team to rout Sheboygan South 61-10. Tony Leigl had a 90-yard interception return for a TD in the contest for Mayville as well. Also in Week 2 action from the area, Hustisford forced Dodgeland sophomoore quarterback Mike Selchert into 2-of-21 passing and four interceptions en route to a 37-0 victory for the Falcons. Husty outgained the Trojans 343-117 in the contest
1998
Three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state volleyball champion Waupun beat Beaver Dam 15-4, 16-14, 15-7 win in the first match for new Beaver Dam coach John Kasha.
1996
The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team swept all four singles flights and all three doubles flights en route to a 7-0 non-conference win over crosstown tennis rival Wayland. Ann Petersson’s win at No. 2 singles was the highlight for Beaver Dam as she had to win a first set tiebreaker in order to beat Brooke Conley in straight sets, 7-6 (6), 6-3. ... The Milwaukee Bucks signed 6-foot-11 NBA veteran Joe Wolf, an in-state product having graduated from Kohler High School in 1983. He went on to play at North Carolina before being picked in the first round of the 1987 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers (13th overall). He had career averages of 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game prior to signing a 1-year free agent deal with the Bucks.
1992
Beaver Dam’s Jenny Anderson won the girls 4,000-meter race in a photo finish at the Dodge County Invite held at Beaver Dam High School, but it was the Mayville prep girls cross country team that took the title, outdistancing runner-up Oconomowoc 58-87. Beaver Dam’s Travis Weisensel took third in the boys 5,000-meter race, helping the Golden Beavers to a tie with Mayville for second place. Mayville did get official runner-up honors, though, thanks to the sixth-runner tiebreaker. Mayville’s Dave Schraufnagel won the individual title.
1974
“The Big O” Oscar Robertson retired from the NBA after playing four years with the Milwaukee Bucks, having helped the Bucks win the 1971 NBA Finals with a sweep of the Baltimore Bullets. Robertson, a 12-time NBA All-Star and the MVP in the 1963-64 season, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980 following his 15-year career.
1972
Atlanta Braves’ slugger Hank Aaron collected career base No. 6,135 to pass Stan Musial for the MLB record during an 8-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. ... American swimmer Mark Spitz completed the sprint double at the Summer Oympics in Munich, winning the 100 meters in world record time after having already won the 200 meters in world record time.
1970
Packers legendary coach Vince Lombardi died of colon cancer at Georgetown University-Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
1966
The Houston Oilers held the Denver Broncos without a first down during a 45-7 win in an American Football League (AFL) game at Rice Stadium on the campus of Rice University in Houston.
1957
During their World Series championship-winning season, the Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn set an NL record for career shutouts by a left-handed pitcher with his 41st in an 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
1947
The New York Yankees tallied 18 hits, remarkably all of them singles, in an 11-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
1928
Ty Cobb recorded career hit No. 4,191 as a pinch hitter for the Philadelphia A’s in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Senators. Cobb stood as the all-time career hits leader until the Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose passed him with career knock No. 4,192 on Sept. 11, 1985.
1904
For the only time in Summer Olympics history there was a throw-off in the men’s discus competition after Americans Martin Sheridan and Ralph Rose tied with a toss of 128 feet, 10½ inches. Sheridan won the throw-off with a toss of 127-10¼.
