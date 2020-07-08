TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Aaron Gruenewald swats towering homer in Beaver Dam legion team's win over Husty in 1997; etc.

1997

The Green Bay Packers came to terms with rookie kicker Brett Conway, a third-round pick out of Penn State, on the same day as former kicker Chris Jacke signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conway never made it off the practice squad in his only year with the Packers, having lost the job to undrafted rookie Ryan Longwell. Jacke, meanwhile, didn’t make it in Pittsburgh and ended up playing in only one game in 1997, for the Washington Redskins. He made all five of his extra point attempts in a 35-32 win over the Philadelphia Eagles before playing four games for the Arizona Cardinals in 1998 and a full season for the Cardinals in 1999, his last year in the NFL.