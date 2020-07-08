TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Aaron Gruenewald swats towering homer in Beaver Dam legion team's win over Husty in 1997; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, Aaron Gruenewald went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a monstrous three-run homer, in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 10-4 win over Hustisford to improve to 14-2 on the summer. Baltimore Orioles’ 35th-round draft pick Austin Bilke went 2-for-3 with three runs scored in the win for Beaver Dam.
2014
Bryce Buchholz and Avery Armga went a combined 6-for-7 with four doubles and nine RBIs in the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team’s 10-4 win over Hartford.
2003
Matt Hatzinger twirled a complete-game two-hitter and Travis Wuesthoff swatted a 370-foot solo homer as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team defeated Berlin 7-1.
2002
Jason Giambi out-slugged Sammy Sosa to win the Home Run Derby at Miller Park in Milwaukee, which hosted the All-Star Game the next night.
1998
After the previous year’s stock sale increased the number of shareholders in the Green Bay Packers from 1,940 to 109,723, the Packers held their annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field for the first time in order to accommodate a crowd of more than 18,000 “owners” and guests.
1997
The Green Bay Packers came to terms with rookie kicker Brett Conway, a third-round pick out of Penn State, on the same day as former kicker Chris Jacke signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Conway never made it off the practice squad in his only year with the Packers, having lost the job to undrafted rookie Ryan Longwell. Jacke, meanwhile, didn’t make it in Pittsburgh and ended up playing in only one game in 1997, for the Washington Redskins. He made all five of his extra point attempts in a 35-32 win over the Philadelphia Eagles before playing four games for the Arizona Cardinals in 1998 and a full season for the Cardinals in 1999, his last year in the NFL.
1993
The Milwaukee Brewers tied a team record with 23 hits in a 15-3 drubbing of the Minnesota Twins at County Stadium in Milwaukee. B.J. Surhoff had four hits and four RBIs and Billy Spiers had five RBIs to lead the offensive onslaught.
1990
Trailing the California Angels 7-0, the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to tie the game at 7 and then scored 13 runs in the fifth inning for a 20-7 victory.
1984
John McEnroe routed fellow American Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to repeat as Wimbledon champion.
