TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Abby Chase medals at Watertown Invite in 2014

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2014, the Beaver Dam girls golf team finished sixth with a 411 at the Watertown Invitational, but Abby Chase took the medalist spot with a 77. Her teammate, Ashley Kulka, finished a stroke back. Also for Beaver Dam, Sally Lyons finished with a 121 while Becca Anderson had a 135.
2017
The Waupun prep girls tennis team did just enough to defeat Columbus, 4-3. Waupun’s Erin Schmitt defeated Columbus’ Rose Gregerson 6-1, 6-2 at No 1 singles. Waupun’s Alysa Pattee defeated Columbus’ Taryn Lang 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Waupun’s No. 1 doubles team of Elyse Stelsel and Katrina Pokorny defeated Columbus’ Jaden Buske and Emma St. Maurice 6-3, 6-2. And in No. 2 doubles, Waupun’s Janell Kounelis and Camryn Frye defeated Columbus’ Ireland Coughlin and Grace Dynes 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
2012
Seattle Mariner’s ace Felix Hernandez becomes the 23rd pitcher to throw a perfect game in a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay.
2008
Ryan Lochte swam a world record 1:53.94 to beat teammate Aaron Peirsol in the 200 meter backstroke.
2002
The Beaver Dam girls tennis team opened its season with a 6-1 victory over Fort Atkinson and blanked Oregon 7-0. No. 1 doubles team of Natalie Steil and Samantha Drews defeated Fort Atkinson’s Heidi Miller and Kara Radloff, 6-0, 6-4. They also handled Oregon’s Lindsey Parks and Heather Tomkins, 6-1, 6-0. Beaver Dam’s No. 2 doubles team of Ruth Kalscheur and Katie Lauff finished the day defeating Fort Atkinson’s Katie Weigand and Andrea Zunker 6-2, 6-4 and Oregon’s Sara Dupuis and Heather Goodall 6-2, 6-1. Beaver Dam’s No. 1 singles player Lani Macheel defeated Oregon’s Beth Skogan 6-3, 6-3. Beaver Dam’ No. 2 singles player Beth Lesh defeated Fort Atkinson’s Kathryn Averkamp 6-0, 6-1 and Oregon’s Erin Dupuis 6-4, 6-0.
2000
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Richie Sexton hadn’t had the best of games against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out three times, but he homered in the second and then knocked in the winning run with a single to right field with two outs in the 10th inning in a 2-1 victory. Sexton’s homer in the fourth gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead. The Reds were held to three hits through the first six innings by Brewers pitcher John Snyder, but did tie the game at 1 with an unearned run in the seventh. Sexton was hitting .317 with 14 RBIs in the 15 games with the Brewers since being traded from the Cleveland Indians.
1999
Tiger Woods wins his second major, winning by one stroke over Sergio Garcia at the PGA Championship at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois.
1993
Taxas Ranger’s pitcher Nolan Ryan records his 324th and final career victory in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.
1990
Mark McGwire becomes the first player to hit 30 homers in each of his first four seasons.
1970
Patricia Palinkas becomes first woman professional football player to play in a game in a league made predominately of men. Palinkas, who signed with the Orlando Panthers of the Atlanta Coast Football League, along with her husband Steve Palinkas, held for husband’s kicks during extra point attempts against the Birdgeport Jets.
1964
United States track and field athlete Ralph Boston sets the long jump world record with a jump of 27 feet, 3 ½ inches.
1950
Ezzard Charles knocks out Freddie Beshore in the 14th round to retain the heavyweight boxing title.
1912
Guy Zinn of the New York Yankees steals home twice in the same game to tie a Major League Baseball record.
1905
Hall of Famer Rub Waddell no-hits the St. Louis Browns in a 5 inning, 2-0 victory for the Philadelphia A’s.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!