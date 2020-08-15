TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Abby Chase medals at Watertown Invite in 2014

2000

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Richie Sexton hadn’t had the best of games against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out three times, but he homered in the second and then knocked in the winning run with a single to right field with two outs in the 10th inning in a 2-1 victory. Sexton’s homer in the fourth gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead. The Reds were held to three hits through the first six innings by Brewers pitcher John Snyder, but did tie the game at 1 with an unearned run in the seventh. Sexton was hitting .317 with 14 RBIs in the 15 games with the Brewers since being traded from the Cleveland Indians.