TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Amy Vredeveld leads Randolph softball team to win over her dad, Cambria-Friesland in 1996

1991

A 10-run fifth inning boosted the Cambria-Friesland softball team to an 11-8, Dual County Conference win over Pardeeville. Heidi Prochnow, Anessa Hart and Tera Nehring all went 2-for-4 at the plate in the win.

1990

Howard Moore, currently an assistant coach for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team who is on leave fighting his way back from the health effects he’s suffering from following a serious car accident last Memorial Day Weekend, signed his NCAA Letter of Intent to play for the Badgers. Moore helped the Badgers to the NCAA tournament in 1994 for the first time since 1947.

1975

Hank Aaron returned to Milwaukee as a member of the Brewers, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the Brewers’ 6-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at County Stadium. It was Aaron’s first RBI of the year as the Brewers improved to 2-1 on the season after splitting a series at Boston.

1966

Jack Nicklaus became the first repeat champion at The Masters, winning an 18-hole Monday playoff over Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer. ... Emmett Ashford became the first African-American umpire in Major League Baseball.

1965