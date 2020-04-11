TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Amy Vredeveld leads Randolph softball team to win over her dad, Cambria-Friesland in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1996, Amy Vredeveld went the distance in the circle and had a two-run double at the plate to lead the Randolph softball team to a 5-3 win over Cambria-Friesland, which was coached by her dad, Terry Vredeveld.
2014
The Beaver Dam softball team claimed a 3-2 win over host Oshkosh West, which had won its first two games of the year by a combined score of 21-1 and was a Division 1 state qualifier the year prior. Abby Schmidt got hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth inning before stealing second, taking third on a groundout and scoring what proved to be the game-winning run on a wild pitch. Freshman pitcher Natalie Krezinski got the win, scattering six hits and three walks while striking out six.
2004
Thirteen-year PGA Tour veteran Phil Mickelson won his first career major, sinking a 15-foot putt for birdie that ended up giving the 1-stroke edge over runner-up Ernie Els. Mickelson later won the 2006 and 2010 Masters and has five major championships in all.
2003
Reigning Little Ten Conference Player of the Year Katie Lauff walked two and struck out 14 while throwing a no-hitter in the Beaver Dam softball team’s 6-0 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. ... Geoff Jenkins went 5-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers drubbed future Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson and the Arizona Diamondbacks, 11-7. Johnson allowed 10 runs in 4 ⅔ innings of work in what was one of the worst outings of his career.
2002
Abe White struck out 11 and walked none to lead the Beaver Dam baseball team to a 4-3 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. Ben Streiff’s fifth-inning single plated Jason Alvarado to break a 2-all tie and an inning later Mike Kuhn doubled to lead off the frame before scoring on Ryan Byrnes’ RBI single that proved to be the game-winning hit.
2001
The idle Milwaukee Bucks clinched the Eastern Conference Central Division championship when the Detroit Pistons defeated the second-place Toronto Raptors 99-87. It was the Bucks first division crown in 15 years and 13th overall. They wouldn’t win a division title again for another 18 years, until 2019.
1996
Jim Westover’s two-out RBI walk on a full-count pitch plated Tyler Herbst to give the Beaver Dam baseball team a 2-0 walkoff win over Waupun. Austin Bilke worked the final five innings for the Golden Beavers, allowing only one hit while walking none and striking out five. A year later in the June amateur draft, Bilke was picked in the 35th round by the Baltimore Orioles.
1994
It was a good day to be a Marshman, as Horicon’s Ben Rodriguez shot a 7-over-par 43 to claim medalist honors and lead the boys golf team to first place at a season-opening three-team meet at Columbus Country Club and the baseball team triumphed 4-3 over Cambria-Friesland. Brian Sullivan’s infield single in the eighth inning plated Ryan Slade for the walkoff win. Sullivan was 3-for-4 in the contest with a double, and he also pitched five innings of relief to get credit for the win, scattering six hits and allowing one run while striking out five and walking one.
1991
A 10-run fifth inning boosted the Cambria-Friesland softball team to an 11-8, Dual County Conference win over Pardeeville. Heidi Prochnow, Anessa Hart and Tera Nehring all went 2-for-4 at the plate in the win.
1990
Howard Moore, currently an assistant coach for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team who is on leave fighting his way back from the health effects he’s suffering from following a serious car accident last Memorial Day Weekend, signed his NCAA Letter of Intent to play for the Badgers. Moore helped the Badgers to the NCAA tournament in 1994 for the first time since 1947.
1975
Hank Aaron returned to Milwaukee as a member of the Brewers, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in the Brewers’ 6-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at County Stadium. It was Aaron’s first RBI of the year as the Brewers improved to 2-1 on the season after splitting a series at Boston.
1966
Jack Nicklaus became the first repeat champion at The Masters, winning an 18-hole Monday playoff over Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer. ... Emmett Ashford became the first African-American umpire in Major League Baseball.
1965
Jack Nicklaus claimed the second of his record six Masters championships with a tournament-record score of 17-under-par. That record stood for 32 years, until Tiger Woods won it at 18-under in 1997. Jordan Spieth has since tied Woods’ record with the same score in 2015. Nicklaus’ 9-stroke margin of victory was also a record, later broke by Woods in ‘97 when he won by 12 strokes over runner-up Tom Kite.
1962
The New York Mets debuted as a franchise, losing on Opening Day 11-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
1959
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Don Drysdale hit his second career Opening Day home run. It was the only run the Dodgers scored in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
1921
Radio station KDKA in Pittsburgh broadcast the first sporting event, a boxing between Johnny Ray and Johnny “Hutch” Dundee. It was a 10-round contest that ended in a no decision.
1750
Jack Slack retains Champion of England boxing title by beating Frechman JEan Petit in seven rounds in Harlston, England, in what is considered to be the first international prize fight.
