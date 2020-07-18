TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Area players from Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Waupun compete in state all-star game in 2015; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
Three area players — Cambria-Friesland linebacker Andrew DeYoung, Columbus offensive lineman Ben O’Connell and Waupun running back Adrian Harmsen — competed in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic in Oshkosh. O’Connell and DeYoung’s South team suffered a 10-3 loss to the North in the Small Schools game while Harmsen had 24 yards of total offense (on three rushes and three receptions) in his North team’s 20-15 loss to the South in the Large Schools game.
1999
The New York Yankees’ David Cone pitched the 16th perfect game in MLB history in a 6-0 win over the Montreal Expos at Yankee Stadium in New York. Cone tallied 10 strikeouts in the win. It was the first perfect game since fellow Yankee David Wells accomplished the feat on May 17, 1998,
1995
Rollie Rivera twirled a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 14 and walking only two in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 7-0 win over Berlin.
1990
Paul Scharfenberg’s three-run homer capped off an eight-run fourth inning for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 9-4 win over Berlin. Ben Murray’s solo homer in the third inning, his second round tripper in as many nights, provided Beaver Dam’s only other run in the contest.
1970
San Francisco Giants outfielder Willie Mays became the 10th member of Major League Baseball’s 3,000-hit club by going 2-for-3 with a walk in a 10-1 home win over the Montreal Expos.
1927
The Detroit Tigers’ Ty Cobb became the first MLB player with 4,000 career hits by going 1-for-4 with a double in a 5-3 home win over the Philadelphia Athletics. Three players in professional baseball history have 4,000 hits, as Pete Rose joined Cobb in 1984 and Ichiro Suzuki, whose stats counted his time playing Japan from 1992-2000, reached the milestone in 2014.
1921
The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth broke MLB’s all-time home run record by swatting the 139th of his carer during a 10-1 road win over the Detroit Tigers. Ruth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and four walks in the win. Roger Connor had held the record, hitting 138 home runs over the course of 18 years with the Troy Trojans, New York Gothams, New York Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Browns between 1880 and 1897. Ruth eventually finished his 22-year career with 714 home runs, a record that held until Hank Aaron surpassed him in 1974.
