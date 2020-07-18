TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Area players from Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Waupun compete in state all-star game in 2015; etc.

1970

1927

The Detroit Tigers’ Ty Cobb became the first MLB player with 4,000 career hits by going 1-for-4 with a double in a 5-3 home win over the Philadelphia Athletics. Three players in professional baseball history have 4,000 hits, as Pete Rose joined Cobb in 1984 and Ichiro Suzuki, whose stats counted his time playing Japan from 1992-2000, reached the milestone in 2014.

1921

The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth broke MLB’s all-time home run record by swatting the 139th of his carer during a 10-1 road win over the Detroit Tigers. Ruth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and four walks in the win. Roger Connor had held the record, hitting 138 home runs over the course of 18 years with the Troy Trojans, New York Gothams, New York Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Browns between 1880 and 1897. Ruth eventually finished his 22-year career with 714 home runs, a record that held until Hank Aaron surpassed him in 1974.