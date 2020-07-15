TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Austin Posthuma's 9th-inning RBI single gives Beaver Dam legion team walkoff win over Watertown in 2014; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2014, Austin Posthuma’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team a 4-3 walkoff win over Watertown. Beaver Dam’s Matt Berg went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored two runs while Ryan Kaul and Posthuma had two hits apiece. Berg pitched all nine innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
2019
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 held off Fort Atkinson Post 166 10-9 after it scored four runs in the seventh inning. Post 166’s Connor Keinbaum hit a 3-run homer to make it 10-8. Beaver Dam pitcher Brandon LeBeau later gave up a two-out RBI single from Dayne Sebranek to make it 10-9. Beaver Dam’s Adam Chase and Braden Franke both went 3-for-5 at the plate, while Wesley Biel had four RBIs.
2017
Columbus graduates Josh Seltzner, Noah Coughlin and Andrew Rhodes, and Cambria-Friesland’s Kaden Graham helped the South team defeat the North squad 25-20 in the Smalls schools game of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star game at the UW-Oshkosh football stadium. … Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 scored one in the first, two in the second and five in the third to defeat Jefferson 8-4. Jefferson did score four in the seventh inning, but Beaver Dam held them up after that.
2004
NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant signed a seven-year deal with $136.4 million to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers. This was after the Lakers traded Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat and the team and coach Phil Jackson parted ways.
2003
Beaver Dam Post 146 scored five in the third and a pair of home runs in the final four innings helped the team defeat Mayville 9-6. Beaver Dam pitcher Dusty Longfield pitched a complete game with five strikeouts while giving up four earned runs out of six total runs off of five hits and two walks.
2002
Joe Loizzo was named head coach of the Beaver Dam prep baseball team after spending the previous 25 years as an assistant. He took over for Charlie McDonald, who posted a 451-202 record with 17 Little Ten Wisconsin Conference titles and six state tournament berths. McDonald was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1992.
1999
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 scored 15 runs off of 14 hits in a 15-4 victory over Mayville in five innings. Beaver Dam pitcher Brian Hartl pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and four walks while giving up four earned runs off of four hits.
1996
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 rallied from down 5-0 to beat Lomira/Theresa 7-5. Beaver Dam scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. Jon Gorr led Beaver Dam with a home run and two RBIs, going 2-for-3 at the plate.
1993
Nine Beaver Dam Post 146 batters made contact with the ball and scored five runs in the second to defeat Janesville 7-1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!