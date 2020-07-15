TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Austin Posthuma's 9th-inning RBI single gives Beaver Dam legion team walkoff win over Watertown in 2014; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2014, Austin Posthuma’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team a 4-3 walkoff win over Watertown. Beaver Dam’s Matt Berg went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored two runs while Ryan Kaul and Posthuma had two hits apiece. Berg pitched all nine innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

2019

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 held off Fort Atkinson Post 166 10-9 after it scored four runs in the seventh inning. Post 166’s Connor Keinbaum hit a 3-run homer to make it 10-8. Beaver Dam pitcher Brandon LeBeau later gave up a two-out RBI single from Dayne Sebranek to make it 10-9. Beaver Dam’s Adam Chase and Braden Franke both went 3-for-5 at the plate, while Wesley Biel had four RBIs.

2017