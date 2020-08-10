TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Ball Night at Dodgers stadium goes awry in 1995; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1995, a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals was ruled a forfeit by the Dodgers and a 2-1 win for St. Louis after fans began throwing souveneir baseballs onto the field with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. The fans were worked into a frenzy after the Dodgers’ Eric Karros was called out on strikes with two runners on base to end the bottom of the eighth inning. Karros, Raul Mondesi and Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda were ejected, with Lasorda getting tossed following the eighth inning and drawing the ire of umpire crew chief Bob Davidson. “This whole thing was Tom Lasorda’a fault,” Davidson said. He instigated the crowd, waving his arms. He has himself to blame, absolutely. He knows he’s to blame.”

The game was delayed three times because of fans throwing balls on the field, the first time coming in the seventh inning. It was the first forfeit of a game since game two of a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox in 1979, when Disco Demolition Night went awry. A crate of disco records was blown up on the field between games and when fans then raced on the field after the detonation, the field became unplayable and the White Sox were required to forfeit.

