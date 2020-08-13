TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Barry Alvarez leads first practice of 1990 season in his first year as Badgers' coach; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, new Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez led the first day of practice for freshman, a class that included state player of the year Jeff Messenger from Marinette, future 1994 Rose Bowl MVP Brent Moss, and Portage defensive lineman Mike Thompson. Those freshman would four years later in 1993 help lead the Badgers to their first Big Ten championship since 1963.
2006
The Cleveland Indians' Travis Hafner tied former New York Yankees' first baseman Don Mattingly for the MLB record with six grand slams in a season when he cleared the bases with a first-inning round tripper off the Kansas City Royals' Luke Hudson, capping off an 11-run frame in the Indians' 13-0 victory at Jacobs Field in Cleveland.
1987
Paul Molitor extended his hitting streak to 28 games by homering with two outs in the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore. Molitor was 1-for-4 in the game. He hit a 1-0 pitch for his 10th home run of the season. It was the third time he preserved the hitting streak, which would end at 39 — the seventh-longest in MLB history — in his final at bat.
1985
Green Bay Packers center Larry McCarren announced his retirement after failing the team’s physical. McCarren suffered a neck injury that ended his career in November of the previous year in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury ended McCarren’s 162 consecutive games played streak, which at the time was the second longest in Packers history.
1989
Payne Stewart won the PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in the northwest suburbs of Chicago by one stroke over Andy Bean, Mike Reid and Curtis Strange, giving Stewart the first of his three career majors.
1969
The Baltimore Orioles' Jim Palmer threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Oakland A's at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore. Palmer also went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while Brooks Robinson homered and three RBIs.
1910
In a statistical oddity, the Brooklyn Superbas (later the Dodgers) and Pittsburgh Pirates played to an 8-8 tie in nine innings, with both teams notching 13 hits and committing two errors apiece as well as striking out five times apiece and each drawing three walks. Each had one passed ball and ont hit batter as well.
