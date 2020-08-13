TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Barry Alvarez leads first practice of 1990 season in his first year as Badgers' coach; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, new Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez led the first day of practice for freshman, a class that included state player of the year Jeff Messenger from Marinette, future 1994 Rose Bowl MVP Brent Moss, and Portage defensive lineman Mike Thompson. Those freshman would four years later in 1993 help lead the Badgers to their first Big Ten championship since 1963.

2006

The Cleveland Indians' Travis Hafner tied former New York Yankees' first baseman Don Mattingly for the MLB record with six grand slams in a season when he cleared the bases with a first-inning round tripper off the Kansas City Royals' Luke Hudson, capping off an 11-run frame in the Indians' 13-0 victory at Jacobs Field in Cleveland.

1987

Paul Molitor extended his hitting streak to 28 games by homering with two outs in the ninth inning of Milwaukee’s 5-4 loss to the Orioles in Baltimore. Molitor was 1-for-4 in the game. He hit a 1-0 pitch for his 10th home run of the season. It was the third time he preserved the hitting streak, which would end at 39 — the seventh-longest in MLB history — in his final at bat.

1985