TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: BD track athlete Heinzen breaks 22-year pole vault record in 2016

On this date in 2016, Beaver Dam junior Klahryssa Heinzen broke a 22-year old record when she finished first in the triple jump at the West Bend West Invite. Her leap of 35 feet, 8.5 inches surpassed Michelle Linde’s 35-6.5 jump set in 1994. Heinzen also finished first in the 100-meter high hurdles (17.19 seconds) and 300-meter low hurdles (52.89) to help the prep girls track team finish first with 98.5 points, which edged out second-place finisher West Bend East by 5.5 points. Heinzen broke the record on a cold, rainy day that produced a lot of wind. She broke the record on her fourth attempt of the day. At the time, she was tied for the ninth best jump among Division 1 athletes according to Athletic.net. Beaver Dam’s Amanda Reuter and Mercedez Krez also had first-place finishes. Reuter won the shot put (33-11.5) and Krenz won the 800-meter dash (2:30.05). Reuter took second in the discus with a 91-6 throw. Beaver Dam’s Tara Stauffacher took second in both the 400 (1:05.74) and triple jump (33-6.25).
2014
The Beaver Dam softball team toppled Oconomowoc 10-5 in a Little Ten Conference game to improve to 12-8 overall and 10-3 in league play. The Golden Beavers scored all 10 of their runs in the fourth and fifth innings to climb out of a 4-0 hole they dug themselves after three innings. Beaver Dam’s Ashley Stobbe and Brooke Heck both went 2-for-4 and Alexa Ham-Augustynowicz went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Heck recorded the win, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts while giving up two earned runs off of seven hits and two walks.
2004
The Mayville girls track and field team won the Marshland Invitational with 175.5 points, but it was Katie Kohn who starred. She won the pole vault with a 9 feet, 6 inches jump, which broke her own school record of 9-feet even that she set the week prior. The 9-6 vault was the sixth best among Division 2 athletes across the state. Mayville won all four relays while Jamie Toellner won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.86 and 300 hurdles at 52.76. Carrie Kohn won the 3,200 at 14:01.55. Waupun’s Lindsay Bueteyn won the 200-meter dash (26.29) and the 400 (59.43). Waupun’s Amanda Haas won the triple jump (31-02). Waupun finished fourth with 108.5 points.
2003
The Beaver Dam softball team swept Watertown 12-0 and 10-2 in a Little Ten Conference doubleheader to win the league title outright. The Golden Beavers improved to 18-0 overall and 13-0 in league play and were ranked third in Division 1 by the Fastpitch Chronicle and clinched the top seed in their regional bracket. Beaver Dam was led by pitcher Katie Lauff who pitched two complete games. In the first shutout, she struck out 13 Goslings and gave up just one hit. She gave up one earned run off of six hits, but she struck out 10 batters in the second game. Lauff also went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs in the first game while going 3-for-4 with an RBI in the second game.
1999
With an 8-0 victory over Campbellsport, the Mayville softball team earned its second straight Flyway Conference title and its seventh in the last eight years. Mayville’s Melissa Benter struck out 15 and gave up just two hits to the Cougars. Mayville’s Missy Schrafnagel went 2-for-4 while Kristin Brockhaus had a triple and two RBIs. Benter also had a double and RBI. … The Beaver Dam softball team clobbered past West Bend East 16-0 and 12-0 in a doubleheader. The Golden Beavers also outhit East 34-3 to stay atop the Little Ten Conference standings. Beaver Dam pitcher Natalie Otto played through an injured back as she gave up just three hits and struck out 18 batters in the doubleheader. Beaver Dam’s Beth Cromheecke went 6-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs in the doubleheader. Laura Klawitter went 5-for-6 between the two games as she scored four runs. Beaver Dam’s Erin Haase went 5-for-8 on the day and Michelle Helmer was 3-for-3 in the second game.
1998
There were 13 different batters that recorded a hit for a combined 18 as the Beaver Dam baseball team thumped Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 14-5. B.J. Zieske and Josh Reilly both recorded three hits and Zieske had three RBIs. Reilly smashed a home run in the seventh inning and had two RBIs. Beaver Dam’s Chris Kuenzi pitched four innings and allowed three earned runs off of two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. He was replaced by Todd Deibert who pitched the final three innings, giving up one run off of two hits. Beaver Dam tallied six runs in the fourth inning to make it 9-0, but the Ledgers batted in four in the bottom of the frame to cut the deficit. Beaver Dam’s bats exploded in the seventh inning where the Golden Beavers brought home five more runs.
1997
Alexa Law scored once and had two assists to lead the Wayland girls soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Waupun. Wayland outshot Waupun 38-10. Law found Ashley Rideaux for the game’s first goal at 3:58. And Dena Lohse made it 2-0 at 19:19 from an assist by Carly Furbee, which was her 14th point of the season. Law scored her only goal at 26:03 to go into halftime with a 3-0 lead. Law assisted Rachel Mulder at 67:40 to go up 4-0. Wayland goalie Heather Paulus finished with six saves.
