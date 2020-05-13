TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: BD track athlete Heinzen breaks 22-year pole vault record in 2016

With an 8-0 victory over Campbellsport, the Mayville softball team earned its second straight Flyway Conference title and its seventh in the last eight years. Mayville’s Melissa Benter struck out 15 and gave up just two hits to the Cougars. Mayville’s Missy Schrafnagel went 2-for-4 while Kristin Brockhaus had a triple and two RBIs. Benter also had a double and RBI. … The Beaver Dam softball team clobbered past West Bend East 16-0 and 12-0 in a doubleheader. The Golden Beavers also outhit East 34-3 to stay atop the Little Ten Conference standings. Beaver Dam pitcher Natalie Otto played through an injured back as she gave up just three hits and struck out 18 batters in the doubleheader. Beaver Dam’s Beth Cromheecke went 6-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs in the doubleheader. Laura Klawitter went 5-for-6 between the two games as she scored four runs. Beaver Dam’s Erin Haase went 5-for-8 on the day and Michelle Helmer was 3-for-3 in the second game.