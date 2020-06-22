TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam 1984 grad Michelle Marter-Rohl qualified for '92 Olympics in the 10k

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1992, Beaver Dam 1984 graduate Michelle Marter-Rohl qualified for the 1992 Olympics when she finished third in the 10K race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in New Orleans. She finished with a time of 46 minutes, 50 seconds and became Beaver Dam cross country coach Tom Johnson’s first athlete he coached in his 14-year coaching career to qualify for the Olympics. Rohl finished behind University of Wisconsin-Parkside teammate Debbi Lawrence, who won the race in 45:46.

The Waupun American Legion Post 210 team used rally caps in the fifth and sixth innings to overcome a 6-0 deficit and beat Markesan 12-6. Markesan scored twice in the first, three in the third and one in the fourth before Waupun got going. Waupun’s Caden Bronkhorst had a sacrifice fly in the fifth that brought in a run, and Drew Behling’s three-run homer the following inning tied the game at 6. Waupun matched their six runs in the seventh, which was highlighted by Baron Buchholz’s two-run double and Caleb Sauer’s two-run single. … Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel struck out a batter in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, which broke Arodlis Chapman’s modern-era record for most consecutive games with a strikeout at a season’s start. Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip to lead off the ninth inning, the 38th straight game he struck out a batter.