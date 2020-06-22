TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam 1984 grad Michelle Marter-Rohl qualified for '92 Olympics in the 10k

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1992, Beaver Dam 1984 graduate Michelle Marter-Rohl qualified for the 1992 Olympics when she finished third in the 10K race walk at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in New Orleans. She finished with a time of 46 minutes, 50 seconds and became Beaver Dam cross country coach Tom Johnson’s first athlete he coached in his 14-year coaching career to qualify for the Olympics. Rohl finished behind University of Wisconsin-Parkside teammate Debbi Lawrence, who won the race in 45:46.
2018
Jesus Aguilar homered in the seventh inning of the Milwaukee Brewer’s 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The home run broke up Cardinals’ rookie Jack Flaherty’s no-hit bid. Then Aguilar homered again in the ninth for the walk-off victory. Flaherty matched a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
2017
The Waupun American Legion Post 210 team used rally caps in the fifth and sixth innings to overcome a 6-0 deficit and beat Markesan 12-6. Markesan scored twice in the first, three in the third and one in the fourth before Waupun got going. Waupun’s Caden Bronkhorst had a sacrifice fly in the fifth that brought in a run, and Drew Behling’s three-run homer the following inning tied the game at 6. Waupun matched their six runs in the seventh, which was highlighted by Baron Buchholz’s two-run double and Caleb Sauer’s two-run single. … Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel struck out a batter in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, which broke Arodlis Chapman’s modern-era record for most consecutive games with a strikeout at a season’s start. Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip to lead off the ninth inning, the 38th straight game he struck out a batter.
2015
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146’s clean-up hitter Spencer Butterbrodt went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and a double to go along with three RBIs to help his team beat Markesan 12-3 in the final game for Beaver Dam in the Waupun tournament. The victory gave Beaver Dam a 2-1 round-robin record.
2004
Dusty Longfeld pitched a five inning perfect game and struck out 13 batters to help the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team rout Lomira/Theresa co-op 10-0. Beaver Dam outhit Lomira/Theresa 13-0, and eight of those 13 hits went for extra bases.
2001
The Chicago Cubs had their 13-game home winning streak at Wrigley Field come to an end when Milwaukee Brewers’ James Mouton hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give his team a 2-1 victory. It was the Cubs’ longest home winning streak since 1936 when they won 14 in a row.
2000
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 used a six-run second inning to beat Scottsbluff (Neb.) 11-1 in five innings to start the Jim Tish Extra Inning Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Pitcher Brian Hartl only needed 70 pitches. He allowed one earned run, a walk, hit a batter and struck out four. Pat Gartland went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs for Beaver Dam. Eric Baldwin went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Andy Loizzo went 3-for-3 at the plate as well. Beaver Dam outhit their opponent 14-3.
1995
The New Jersey Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 to take a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup finals.
1994
The Houston Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 90-84 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to win their first title in franchise history. The Rockets averaged 86.1 points a game, which was the lowest scoring average posted by any team in the NBA Finals history for both the winner or loser. Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon became the first player in NBA history to win the league’s Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP all in the same year. Olajuwon finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in the victory.
1982
Pete Rose records his 3,772 hit to move past Hank Aaron for second place.
1976
San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones ties record for 68 innings pitched without a walk.
1944
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in 15 innings, which was the longest shutout in Phillies’ history.
1938
Joe Louis stuns the crowd by knocking out German Max Schmeling at Yankee Stadium to retain his world heavyweight boxing title.
1937
Joe Louis knocks out James J. Braddock in 18 rounds for his first heavyweight boxing title.
1930
Lou Gehrig hits three homers in a game while Babe Ruth hits three in a doubleheader.
1889
The Louisville Colonels set an ML baseball record with their 26th consecutive loss.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!