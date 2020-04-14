TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball, Charlie Storhoff helps coach gain 800th career win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2016, Mother Nature blessed the Beaver Dam prep baseball team with a gorgeous, sunny day. The Golden Beavers used it to gain a come-from-behind 10-9 Little Ten Conference victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial, and gave coach Joe Loizzo his 800th career win. The Golden Beavers trailed 7-0 as they were up to bat in the bottom of the third. Catcher Ryan Kaul gave Beaver Dam an 8-7 lead in the third when he hit a 3-run double to center field. The game was tied at 9 after seven innings before Beaver Dam’s Charlie Storhoff hit a walk-off double. The Golden Beavers were outhit 16-5, but the difference was that Catholic Memorial walked 15 Beaver Dam batters.

2003

After Waupun baseball defeated Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 4-1 in a non-conference game, Warriors’ coach Kevin DeBoer said, “I knew Nate would be my ace and he’d be good. I didn’t know he’d be this good.” He was referring to pitcher Nate Daane, who struck out 15 Ledgers and gave up just one run off of six hits and one walk. The walk was also Daane’s first one issued in the three games he had pitched on the season. He had 38 strikeouts to that point. The Warriors improved to 5-1 on the season with the win.

1999