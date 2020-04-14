TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball, Charlie Storhoff helps coach gain 800th career win

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2016, Mother Nature blessed the Beaver Dam prep baseball team with a gorgeous, sunny day. The Golden Beavers used it to gain a come-from-behind 10-9 Little Ten Conference victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial, and gave coach Joe Loizzo his 800th career win. The Golden Beavers trailed 7-0 as they were up to bat in the bottom of the third. Catcher Ryan Kaul gave Beaver Dam an 8-7 lead in the third when he hit a 3-run double to center field. The game was tied at 9 after seven innings before Beaver Dam’s Charlie Storhoff hit a walk-off double. The Golden Beavers were outhit 16-5, but the difference was that Catholic Memorial walked 15 Beaver Dam batters.
2003
After Waupun baseball defeated Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 4-1 in a non-conference game, Warriors’ coach Kevin DeBoer said, “I knew Nate would be my ace and he’d be good. I didn’t know he’d be this good.” He was referring to pitcher Nate Daane, who struck out 15 Ledgers and gave up just one run off of six hits and one walk. The walk was also Daane’s first one issued in the three games he had pitched on the season. He had 38 strikeouts to that point. The Warriors improved to 5-1 on the season with the win.
1999
Milwaukee Bucks’ Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson team up to score a combined 60 points to upset the Miami Heat 98-86. Allen scored a season-best 31 points while Robinson had 29 points. The Bucks also got help from their bench in the first half, outscoring Miami 22-0 to help Milwaukee go into halftime with a 49-35 lead. The Bucks’ biggest lead of the night was 24 points and they outscored the Heat 22-7 on second-chance points.
1998
Both Mayville and Horicon softball teams got no-hitters. Mayville’s Melissa Benter pitched a perfect game as she led the Cardinals to a 15-0, five-inning drubbing over Dodgeland, striking out 11 of 15 batters she faced. Horicon’s Jolene Heller didn’t allow a hit in seven innings of a 4-0 victory over Oakfield. Heller struck out 15 and walked just two batters.
1994
Senior pitcher Chad Voelker helped the Beaver Dam baseball squad defeat pre-season Little Ten Conference favorite Oconomowoc 7-1 to open up league play. Voelker had a field day on the mound and on at the plate. He pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts and only gave up one earned run off of seven hits and two walks. He also had a two-run single that started a seven-run third inning for the Golden Beavers. Beaver Dam sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning.
1990
The Milwaukee Bucks clinched a playoff spot and a winning season for the 11th straight year with a 109-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee’s Jay Humphries led with 27 points and Alvin Robertson led the Bucks with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks led the league with 227 players missing games during to either injuries or illnesses that season, but still found a way to make the playoffs with a 42-37 record. At the time of the victory, the Bucks were sixth in the Eastern Conference and had three more regular season games left to play.
1987
The Milwaukee Brewers got homers from Rob Deer, Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Jim Gantner and Greg Brock in a 7-4 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles that improved Milwaukee’s record to 8-0 on the season.
1917
Chicago White Sox pitcher Ed Cicotte no-hit the St. Louis Browns in an 11-0 victory. He struck out five batters and walked three. Cicotte was one of six White Sox players who were banned from Major League Baseball in 1920 for their involvement in allegedly intentionally losing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.
