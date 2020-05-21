TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball coach Charlie McDonald's hall of fame career ends in 2002; etc.

1996

Colin Biel’s two-run single highlighted a four-run top of the seventh inning for the Beaver Dam baseball team, turning a 2-1 lead into a 6-1 advantage and the Golden Beavers won by that same score in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game against Sheboygan South. ... Shawn Terbeest’s fifth inning solo homer broke a 1-all tie and held up as the game-winner as the Waupun baseball team defeated Lomira in the Division 2 regional semifinals.

1993

Jason Palmiteer locked in after giving up five runs in the third inning, allowing only two hits the rest of the way to pitch the Waupun baseball team to a 7-6 win over Mayville in the Division 2 regional semifinals.

1992

Nina Schneider was a combined 4-for-6 to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a doubleheader sweep of West Bend West with 13-0 and 10-4 wins, clinching a share of the Little Ten Conference title.

1990

The Beaver Dam girls track and field team outscored Sheboygan North by eight points to win a WIAA Division 1 regional championship meet, repeating as champions.

1981