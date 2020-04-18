TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball stuns Watertown in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1996, the Beaver Dam baseball team stunned Little Ten Conference foe Watertown 7-1. Watertown was the favorite to win the league title. The Golden Beavers came in with a lot of confidence after defeating Oconomowoc, a team predicted to give the Goslings a run for their money for the league title, earlier in the week. The Golden Beavers scored three runs in the third and added one more in the top of the fourth to go up 4-0. Junior Dan Hannan led Beaver Dam at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jon Gorr went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Beaver Dam pitcher Austin Bilke was credited with the win, pitching six innings with three strikeouts while giving up one unearned run off of four hits and three walks.
2017
Waupun pitchers Brenden Bille, Vaughn Williston and Reece Homan combined to throw a no-hitter in a five-inning, 13-0 East Central Conference victory over Berlin. Bille pitched 2 ⅔ innings with a couple strikeouts and gave up just two walks. Williston pitched 1 ⅓ innings with two strikeouts, while Homan pitched one inning with three strikeouts. Waupun’s Caleb Sauer and Bryce Burmania both went 3-for-3 at the plate and Drew Behling had a home run. Homan went 2-for-4 with a triple and Sauer had a double.
2016
The Markesan softball team defeated Oakfield 8-4 in a Trailways North Conference game, ending the Oaks’ 119-game league winning streak. Markesan’s Brianna Miller’s three-run triple in the top of the second inning helped the Hornets gain a 5-1 lead. Markesan’s Kendra Witthun went 3-for-5 and teammate Katie Spillane went 4-for-5 at the plate. Both Witthun and Spillane recorded two RBIs as well.
2010
The Milwaukee Brewers scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to an 11-7 victory over the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee’s big half inning lasted 28 minutes and saw the Brewers send 14 batters to the plate. The big blow of the inning was a grand slam by Craig Counsell. The game came after the Brewers were shut out on just four hits the previous day.
2002
Milwaukee Brewers manager Davey Lopes is fired after his team’s 3-12 start to the season. Jerry Royster was named the team’s interim manager, and the Brewers got a pair of homers and seven RBI from Richie Sexson in a 7-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardianals at Miller Park to win in Royster’s debut.
1987
The Milwaukee Brewers tied an American League record for the most wins to start a season with a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers at County Stadium. The win improved Milwaukee to 11-0 on the season, matching the Oakland A’s, who won their first 11 games in 1981.
