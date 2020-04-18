TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball stuns Watertown in 1996

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1996, the Beaver Dam baseball team stunned Little Ten Conference foe Watertown 7-1. Watertown was the favorite to win the league title. The Golden Beavers came in with a lot of confidence after defeating Oconomowoc, a team predicted to give the Goslings a run for their money for the league title, earlier in the week. The Golden Beavers scored three runs in the third and added one more in the top of the fourth to go up 4-0. Junior Dan Hannan led Beaver Dam at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jon Gorr went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Beaver Dam pitcher Austin Bilke was credited with the win, pitching six innings with three strikeouts while giving up one unearned run off of four hits and three walks.