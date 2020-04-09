TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball team notches eventful doubleheader sweep of Portage in 1994; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1994, the Beaver Dam baseball team trailed Portage 6-1 after 1½ innings in game one of a doubleheader but rallied for an 8-7 win in eight innings, then won game two 8-1 for the sweep. Adam White’s RBI single was the game-winner in the opener before Chad Voelker and Jim Westover combined on a no-hitter in the second contest.

2002

Jeanelle Roth fired a one-hitter in the Columbus softball team’s 1-0 victory over Waterloo.

2001

Current Waupun baseball coach Derrick Standke had an RBI double and Nick Gerritsen was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Warriors’ 6-1 win over Ripon. ... Dallas Cowboys’ three-time Super Bowl winning QB Troy Aikman retired.

1999

Lindsay Norsworthy scored on a free kick in the 7th minute of overtime to give the Wayland girls soccer team a 3-2 victory over Waupun. Waupun led 2-0 30 minutes into the contest but goalkeeper Carla Radford finished with 29 saves to help the Big Red rally to victory.

1998