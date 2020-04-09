TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam baseball team notches eventful doubleheader sweep of Portage in 1994; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1994, the Beaver Dam baseball team trailed Portage 6-1 after 1½ innings in game one of a doubleheader but rallied for an 8-7 win in eight innings, then won game two 8-1 for the sweep. Adam White’s RBI single was the game-winner in the opener before Chad Voelker and Jim Westover combined on a no-hitter in the second contest.
2002
Jeanelle Roth fired a one-hitter in the Columbus softball team’s 1-0 victory over Waterloo.
2001
Current Waupun baseball coach Derrick Standke had an RBI double and Nick Gerritsen was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs in the Warriors’ 6-1 win over Ripon. ... Dallas Cowboys’ three-time Super Bowl winning QB Troy Aikman retired.
1999
Lindsay Norsworthy scored on a free kick in the 7th minute of overtime to give the Wayland girls soccer team a 3-2 victory over Waupun. Waupun led 2-0 30 minutes into the contest but goalkeeper Carla Radford finished with 29 saves to help the Big Red rally to victory.
1998
Jason Brock hit a two-run homer in the third inning to fuel the Horicon baseball team to a 2-1 win over Markesan. ... Carly Furbee had a hat trick in the Wayland girls soccer team’s 4-1 win over Columbus. ... Kansas City Chiefs running back Marcus Allen retired after 16 years in the NFL. He was sixth all-time in rushing yards (12,243) and the all-time leader in rushing TDs (123) at the time.
1996
Lamar Brendemuehl went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Horcon baseball team to a 14-5 drubbing of Flyway Conference rival Lomira. THe Marshmen scored nine runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open.
1991
Susan Chitko won the 880-yard run and she joined Tracy Bord, Amy Lindquist and Missy Sawyer on the winning eight-lap relay to lead the Beaver Dam girls track and field team to the championship at the Little Ten Conference Indoor Championships. Beaver Dam’s four-lap relay team of Heather Schneider, Liz Cloyd, Erin Kulka and Missy Sawyer also won.
1990
Beaver Dam improved to 2-0 on the year with a 4-0 victory over Little Ten Conference rival Waupun. Jeff Priewe was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Paul Scharfenberg was 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead the Golden Beavers.
1979
San Diego Padres owner Ray Kroc criticized his team over the public address system during a game. “Ladies and gentlemen, I suffer with you,” he said. “I’ve never seen such stupid baseball playing in my life.” The Padres lost 9-5 to the Houston Astros in the same game as the San Diego Chicken team mascot made its debut.
1962
Arnold Palmer won The Masters in a three-way playoff over Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald.
1947
Brooklyn Dodgers manager Leo Durocher was suspended for a year by commissioner A.B. “Happy” Chandler for “conduct detrimental to baseball.” Durocher was linked to gambling interests.
1913
Ebbets Field, home of the Brooklyn Dodgers, opened its doors. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Dodgers, 1-0.
