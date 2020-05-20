TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam boys golf team, Mayville boys track and field team have big days in 1996; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1996, Scott Reed fired a 2-over-par 38 at Hartford Golf Course in the final Little Ten Conference meet of the year to become the Beaver Dam boys golf team's first individual conference champion since Rob Wendorf in 1982, and Matt Kenevan carded a 3-over 39 to finish seventh on the year, leading the Golden Beavers to the conference title for the first time since 1987. Also on this date in 1996, the Mayville boys track and field team took first or second in all 17 events, including a school record-breaking effort by the 1,600-meter relay squad (Korey Stortz, Jason Liegl, Mike Kehrmeyer and Kevin Klueger), to win a Division 2 regional championship.

2014

Ryan Durant homered on the first pitch of the game as the visiting Waupun baseball team scored five runs in the top of the first inning then tacked on three more in the second, cruising to an 8-0 lead and an eventual 10-4 win over Beaver Dam.

2001