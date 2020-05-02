TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam boys tennis, softball teams enjoyed success on this date over years

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1995, the Beaver Dam boys tennis team lost just 11 games while sweeping all seven flights in a dual meet victory over Waupun. Ryan Leaver won 6-0, 6-1 over Greg Luttenberger at No. 2 singles and top singles player Tim Drews won 6-1, 6-1 over Phil Glewen.
2014
Brooke Heck walked three and struck out five in a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 10-0 victory over Oconomowoc. She also had a two-run double in the first inning.
2003
Katie Lauff’s two-run double in the fourth inning was all the offense she needed to back herself in the circle, as she struck out nine and walked only one in a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 2-0 win over Mequon Homestead. Lani Macheel was 4-for-4 with a double in the win.
2002
Beth Lesh went 6-for-8 with three doubles over the course of two games as the Beaver Dam softball team notched a doubleheader sweep of West Bend West, winning 3-1 and then 10-0. ... The Seattle Mariners’ Mike Cameron slugged four homers in a 15-4 win over the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park in Chicago, getting hit by a pitch in his first try at a fifth bomb and lining out to the warning track in his second try at history. No player has ever hit five homers in a single game.
2000
Stephanie Schultz gunned down two base runners from right field and also hit two homers to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 4-3 win over Hartford. The Golden Beavers also won game two, 5-0, for a doubleheader sweep.
1999
Marquis Grissom hit a pinch hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning before closer Bob Wickman loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the ninth then worked out of the jam to slam the door shut on a 6-5 win for the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
1996
First baseman Nick Wright snared a liner with the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second to preserve the Cambria-Friesland baseball team’s 5-4 win over rival Randolph. The Rockets scored once in the frame to get within a run before their rally was snuffed out. ... A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the Seattle area during the middle of a game between the Mariners and Cleveland Indians at the now-demolished Kingdome. The game was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Indians ahead 6-3 following a two-run homer by the Mariners’ Edgar Martinez. It was finished the next day and won by the Indians, 6-4.
1995
Sophomore Jon Gorr’s two-run homer during a three-run third inning provided the winning runs as the Beaver Dam baseball team beat Waupun 3-1. Rollie Rivera worked six innings on the hill, retiring 15 of the next 16 batters he faced after giving up a first inning RBI single to Shaun TerBeest. Rivera had struck out nine batters and walked just one.
1994
Tim Olson carded a 9-over-par 45 to finish as co-medalist during the Columbus boys golf team’s meet against Mount Horeb at Columbus Country Club. ... Ryan Nehls went 3-for-3 with homer and two RBIs in the Hustisford baseball team’s 9-2 win over Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran.
1991
John Grams slugged a two-run homer in the Waupun baseball team’s five-run fourth inning and Mark Rueter had a solo blast in the same frame as the Warriors won big over Watertown, 14-1.
1990
Bert Blyleven, currently a Minnesota Twins TV analyst, moved into fourth place on the all-time strikeouts list by fanning eight in the Twins’ 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He trailed only Nolan Ryan, Steve Carlton and Tom Seaver at that point. Gary Gaetti belted a pair of three-run homers to power the offense.
1988
Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose was suspended for 30 games for pushing an umpire.
1978
Running back Earl Campbell from the University of Texas was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, going to the home state Houston Oilers. Campbell was born and raised in Tyler, Texas, in the northeastern part of the state.
1954
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Stan Musial swatted five home runs in the same day during a doubleheader against the New York Giants at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
1941
“The Splendid Splinter” Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox had his lowest batting average of the year (.308) during the season in which he was the last player in MLB history to hit .400.
1909
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Honus Wagner stole his way around the bases in a game against the Chicago Cubs, becoming the first player to do so three times in his career. Amazingly, he repeated the feat the next day as well.
