TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam boys tennis, softball teams enjoyed success on this date over years

2000

Stephanie Schultz gunned down two base runners from right field and also hit two homers to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 4-3 win over Hartford. The Golden Beavers also won game two, 5-0, for a doubleheader sweep.

1999

Marquis Grissom hit a pinch hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning before closer Bob Wickman loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the ninth then worked out of the jam to slam the door shut on a 6-5 win for the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

1996

First baseman Nick Wright snared a liner with the tying and go-ahead runs on first and second to preserve the Cambria-Friesland baseball team’s 5-4 win over rival Randolph. The Rockets scored once in the frame to get within a run before their rally was snuffed out. ... A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the Seattle area during the middle of a game between the Mariners and Cleveland Indians at the now-demolished Kingdome. The game was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning with the Indians ahead 6-3 following a two-run homer by the Mariners’ Edgar Martinez. It was finished the next day and won by the Indians, 6-4.

1995