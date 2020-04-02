TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Douglas sets shot put record, again; etc.

1994

Paced by Michelle Linde’s first-place finish in the 55-meter high hurdles (8.85 seconds) and fourth-place finishes in the long and triple jumps, the Beaver Dam girls track and field team took third out of 14 teams at the Holiday Manor Invite held at UW-Stout in Menomonie. The Golden Beavers Lori Zimmerman took second in the 55-meter dash, third in the high jump and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

1990

The four-time defending Flyway Conference champion Mayville girls track and field team took third at the indoor Oshkosh Invite behind four top-five finishes from Jodi Butzlaff. She won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 2 inches and anchored the second-place mile relay (4 minutes, 29.5 seconds) that also included Brooke Verwiebe, Lisa Cheesebro and Amy VandenBoom. ... UNLV throttled Duke 103-73 for the most lopsided victory in the history of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national title game. It was the first time in championship game history a team scored more than 100 points, a feat that hasn’t been matched since. In fact, the most points scored by winning team since is 89, in UCLA’s 89-78 victory over Arkansas in the 1995 title game; in Michigan State’s 89-76 win over Florida in 2000; and in North Carolina’s 89-72 win over Michigan State in 2009. The 85 scored by Virginia in last year’s 85-77 win over Texas Tech last season is next most.