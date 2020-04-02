TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Douglas sets shot put record, again; etc.

2007
Milwaukee’s Ben Sheets threw a complete game, two-hitter to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day. The lone run of the game for the Dodgers came on a Jeff Kent solo home run in the second inning. After giving up the blast, Sheets retired the next 22 batters he faced. J.J. Hardy had three hits and Bill Hall homered in the victory.
2004
Shawn Wozniak, Eric Schwartzmiller, Troy Bauer and Billy Hurst all homered for Mayville, ranked second in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, in a 16-2 victory over Oshkosh Lourdes.
2001
Columbus pitcher Craig Sauer walked four and allowed four earned runs in a disastrous first inning against Lake Mills but settled down to hold the L-Cats scoreless the rest of the way in a 5-4 season-opening win for the Cardinals baseball team. He also had a two-run single during the Cardinals’ five-run third inning. ... Mike Dunleavy scored 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the span of 46 seconds to give Duke a 10-point second-half lead that proved to be the key sequence, to lead the Blue Devils to an 82-72 win over Arizona in the NCAA Division I national championship game at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.
2000
Dale Earnhardt Jr. won at Texas Motor Speedway for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.
1998
Columbus junior Gina Powers won the 200-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the triple jump to lead the Cardinals girls track and field team to a narrow 66-65 win over DeForest. ... The Milwaukee Brewers picked up their first win as a member of the National League with an 8-6 victory over the Braves in Atlanta. Brewers slugger Jeromy Burnitz homered twice, including an 11th-inning grand slam. Milwaukee took a 4-2 lead on Jeff Cirillo’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, but closer Doug Jones couldn’t hold the lead, giving up homers to Andres Galarraga and Javy Lopez in the bottom of the inning.
1996
Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas won the shot put at the Little Ten Indoor Championships in West Bend, breaking the school record for the second time on the season with a toss of 57 feet, 3¾ inches. He had previously broken Ken Schwartz’s 25-year old record of 55-4½ with a throw of 56-3½. ... The visiting Milwaukee Brewers clubbed four homers and churned out eight hits during a 15-9 drubbing of the Anaheim Angels on Opening Day. Jose Valentin and Chuckie Carr both had four hits apiece and also both hit two-run homers. ... The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 105-98 to end a franchise-record 15-game losing streak. It remains the longest streak of defeats, with 11 games standing as the next longest streak of futility.
1995
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor faced off against Bam Bam Bigelow at Wrestlemania XI at the Hartford (Conn.) Civic Center. Taylor won, resulting in Bigelow being booted from Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Corporation.
1994
Paced by Michelle Linde’s first-place finish in the 55-meter high hurdles (8.85 seconds) and fourth-place finishes in the long and triple jumps, the Beaver Dam girls track and field team took third out of 14 teams at the Holiday Manor Invite held at UW-Stout in Menomonie. The Golden Beavers Lori Zimmerman took second in the 55-meter dash, third in the high jump and fourth in the 200-meter dash.
1990
The four-time defending Flyway Conference champion Mayville girls track and field team took third at the indoor Oshkosh Invite behind four top-five finishes from Jodi Butzlaff. She won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 2 inches and anchored the second-place mile relay (4 minutes, 29.5 seconds) that also included Brooke Verwiebe, Lisa Cheesebro and Amy VandenBoom. ... UNLV throttled Duke 103-73 for the most lopsided victory in the history of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national title game. It was the first time in championship game history a team scored more than 100 points, a feat that hasn’t been matched since. In fact, the most points scored by winning team since is 89, in UCLA’s 89-78 victory over Arkansas in the 1995 title game; in Michigan State’s 89-76 win over Florida in 2000; and in North Carolina’s 89-72 win over Michigan State in 2009. The 85 scored by Virginia in last year’s 85-77 win over Texas Tech last season is next most.
