TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam football team uses pick-6s to dominate Waupun in 1994; O.J. Simpson runs wild in 1973

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1994, the Beaver Dam defense dominated Waupun in a Little Ten Conference prep football game as the Golden Beavers scored twice on interceptions returned for touchdowns and recorded six sacks that cost the Warriors 49 yards en route to a 25-6 victory at H.H. Derleth Field in Beaver Dam. Dave Miller returned the first INT 25 yards for a second-quarter score that made it 19-0 and the game was pretty even — both teams had 131 yards of total offense — aside from the two pick-6s.

2016

Mayville’s prep football team won a slugfest 6-3 over North Fond du Lac thanks to a Wesley Weglein-to-Koyer Sabel 10-yard touchdown strike with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first half. The extra point was no good but it wouldn’t matter. Linebacker Tyler Staffin had 12 tackles, including two for loss and two sacks.

1993