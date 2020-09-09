TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam football team wins close one in 2016, Bernhagen (Markesan), Henry, Smith (Columbus), Schellpfeffer (Mayville) have big games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2016, Slinger went in front 7-0 in the first quarter thanks to a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive but all the Beaver Dam prep football team allowed the rest of the way was a field goal en route to a 17-10 win over the Owls. Ryan Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 7 and an interception by Joel Riehbrandt near midfield a short while later set up Cameron Johnson’s 21-yard field goal with 18.5 seconds to go in the half to give the Golden Beavers a 10-7 lead. Dillon Livingston’s 29-yard TD catch from Carmelo Rosado with 1:46 gone by in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score, breaking a 10-10 tie. Sanders had 126 rushing yards in the contest while the catch for Livingston was his only reception of the night.

In another big game in the area that night between Trailways Large Conference title contenders, Markesan dominated Dodgeland, going in front 44-0 by halftime and winning 44-14. Drew Bernhagen had four catches for 162 yards receiving and three TDs to go along with a 9-yard TD run. Dodgeland’s Zach Yuenger had a pair of third-quarter TD runs to spoil the shutout.