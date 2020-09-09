TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam football team wins close one in 2016, Bernhagen (Markesan), Henry, Smith (Columbus), Schellpfeffer (Mayville) have big games

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2016, Slinger went in front 7-0 in the first quarter thanks to a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive but all the Beaver Dam prep football team allowed the rest of the way was a field goal en route to a 17-10 win over the Owls. Ryan Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 7 and an interception by Joel Riehbrandt near midfield a short while later set up Cameron Johnson’s 21-yard field goal with 18.5 seconds to go in the half to give the Golden Beavers a 10-7 lead. Dillon Livingston’s 29-yard TD catch from Carmelo Rosado with 1:46 gone by in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score, breaking a 10-10 tie. Sanders had 126 rushing yards in the contest while the catch for Livingston was his only reception of the night.
In another big game in the area that night between Trailways Large Conference title contenders, Markesan dominated Dodgeland, going in front 44-0 by halftime and winning 44-14. Drew Bernhagen had four catches for 162 yards receiving and three TDs to go along with a 9-yard TD run. Dodgeland’s Zach Yuenger had a pair of third-quarter TD runs to spoil the shutout.
Also in Week 4 action in the area, Jacob Schellpfeffer ran for 193 yards and four TDs to lead Mayville to a 38-7 win over Lomira; Sawyer Westra caught a 13-yard second-quarter TD pass from Austin Syvertson then later intercepted a pass in the end zone on 4th-and-6 to clinch a 6-0 victory for Randolph over Deerfield; CJ Brooks scored three TDs and Justin Kuehl added two to lead Hustisford/Horicon to a 32-12 win over Palmyra-Eagle; Fall River got TDs from six different players, including two fumble recoveries for scores, in a 56-0 rout of Wayland; and Columbus throttled Wautoma 64-16 thanks to a combined 273 rushing yards and four TDs from Peyton Henry and Jake Smith. Tanner Perry also caught a pair of TD passes from Henry and Noah Coughlin had a 65-yard punt return for a TD.
2014
Bob Suter, a 1975 graduate of Madison East High School and a member of the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team that won the 1977 NCAA national championship as well as the United States Miracle on Ice team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., passed away at the age of 57.
2004
Mayville’s Josh Nehls notched a hat trick, all in the second half and all on assists from Kyle Hilker, to lift the Cardinals’ prep boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Central Wisconsin Christian.
1994
Running back Nick Henning rushed for three touchdowns to help the Columbus prep football team to its 32nd straight conference victory in a 32-7 win over Lodi. All three TD runs were from the 1-yard line and the first two came courtesy of short fields as a special teams gaffe by Lodi led to Columbus eventually starting its first offensive drive of the game at the Blue Devils’ 38-yard-line and another special teams gaffe gave Columbus the ball at Lodi’s 5-yard-line. The Cardinals were outgained 206 yards to 186 but forced a pair of turnovers — including Ian Jenkins’ fumble recovery in the end zone for a TD that made it 25-0 — while committing none.
1993
Jen Carr took first place in the girls 4,000-meter race at the 13-team Poynette Invite to lead the Columbus prep girls cross country team to the invite championship. Columbus’ Renee Arley came in third.
1990
The Oakland A’s beat the New York Yankees 7-3 to complete a 12-game season sweep of their cross-country rivals.
1987
Boston Celtics’ sharpshooter Larry Bird began his streak of 59 consecutive made free throws. ... Flamethrowing right-handed pitcher Nolan Ryan collected career strikeout No, 4,500.
1984
John McEnroe won his fourth U.S. Open title and last of seven Grand Slam titles (he won Wimbledon three times but never made the finals at the Australian Open and only made the finals at the French Open once, also in 1984) by beating Ivan Lendl 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
1979
John McEnroe won his first career Grand Slam title by beating fellow American Vitas Gerulaitis 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in the finals at the U.S. Open.
1971
NHL all-time great Gordie Howe announced his retirement.
1965
Sandy Koufax threw his fourth no-hitter and first perfect game in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium.
1960
In the American Football League’s first game as a rival to the National Football League, the Denver Broncos beat the Boston Patriots 13-10 in front of 21,597 fans at Nickerson Field in Boston.
1958
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente tied an MLB single-game record with three triples during a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!