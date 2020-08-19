TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam football wins 500th game in 2016

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2016, The Beaver Dam Golden Beavers kicked off the season with a 35-6 victory over Milwaukee Lutheran. It marked the 500th victory in program history to put the Golden Beavers on a list only seven other schools are on. “It’s huge for our program,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said after the game. “To be put up there with programs like (Milwaukee) Marquette and Mayville. … We’ve been in hard times for a number of years. This is just a testament of all the previous players.” Quarterback Carmelo Rosado threw for 135 yards and ran for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam’s Noah Burchardt finished with three catches for 74 yards. Beaver Dam running back Brandon Rosado finished with 33 rushing yards and two touchdowns.