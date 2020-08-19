TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam football wins 500th game in 2016

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2016, The Beaver Dam Golden Beavers kicked off the season with a 35-6 victory over Milwaukee Lutheran. It marked the 500th victory in program history to put the Golden Beavers on a list only seven other schools are on. “It’s huge for our program,” Beaver Dam coach Steve Kuenzi said after the game. “To be put up there with programs like (Milwaukee) Marquette and Mayville. … We’ve been in hard times for a number of years. This is just a testament of all the previous players.” Quarterback Carmelo Rosado threw for 135 yards and ran for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam’s Noah Burchardt finished with three catches for 74 yards. Beaver Dam running back Brandon Rosado finished with 33 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
2018
Mike Moustakas hit a two-run double in the third inning, proving just enough to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1, and snap a three-game losing streak. It also allowed the Brewers to move ahead of the Cardinals for second place in the NL Central and the lead for the second National League wild card spot. Pitcher Jhoulys Chacin defeated the Cardinals for the first time with the Brewers. He entered the game with an 0-7 record and a 6.90 ETA in nine career games against the Cardinals, including eight starts, but shut them out through six innings.
2016
Markesan’s Drew Bernhagen returned a pair of 70-plus yard kick returns (76, 70) to help the Hornets defeat Cambria-Friesland, 42-14, in a non-conference football match-up. Hornets quarterback Carson Clark threw for 96 yards and a pair of touchdown passes (46, 49) to Bernhagen as well for his only two receptions, and running back Austin Heider had 55 rushing yards.
2015
Mayville head football coach Mark Pankow officially turned in his letter of resignation to Mayville Superintendent Pat Antony on Aug. 19, but had stepped away from the team six days prior. Mayville Athletic Director Joel Wondra cited personal reasons as to why Pankow stepped down a few days before the start of the season.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Abby Chase got her first-career eagle at the Wisconsin Dells Invite. It was also Beaver Dam’s first eagle in program history. She finished with a 76 on the day. Chase was second to Verona’s Jessica Reinecke (73), but led the Division 2 field by one stroke. Chase finished with birdies on the first and eighth holes. Teammate Ashley Kulka finished with an 83 and Beaver Dam finished with 399 strokes on the day. … The Columbus boys soccer team defeated Mayville, 4-1, to open up the season. Columbus had a 3-0 halftime lead thanks to Logan Wright’s two goals and Jesse Virgin scoring on a penalty kick. Michael Rowe also had a goal in the 60th minute to help Columbus.
2004
United States swimmer Aaron Peirsol broke a men’s Olympic record when he won the 200-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 54.95 seconds at the Athens Olympics.
1997
New York Yankees third baseman Wade Boggs pitches a scoreless inning against the Anaheim Angels.
1995
Mike Tyson knocked out Peter McNeeley in 38 seconds. It was Tyson’s first professional boxing match in four years after his 1991 arrest and subsequent conviction for rape in 1992, which led to him serving three years in prison.
1993
Sally Gunnell broke a women’s world record when she ran the 400 meter hurdles in 52.74 seconds.
1980
Kansas City Royals’ George Brett ends his hitting streak at 30 games. Brett averaged .390 at the plate and won the American League MVP. His batting average is second only to Tony Grynn’s .394 average in 1994.
1965
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jim Maloney no hits the Chicago Cubs in a 1-0 victory. It was his second no hitter of the season.
1957
The New York Giants vote 8-1 to move MLB franchise to San Francisco in 1958.
1921
Ty Cobb becomes the fourth MLB player to reach 3,000 hits.
1909
The Indianapolis 500 race track opens.
