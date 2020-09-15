 Skip to main content
TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam girls cross country team wins Mt. Horeb Invite in 1990 day before coach Tom Johnson deployed to Gulf War; etc.
TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam girls cross country team wins Mt. Horeb Invite in 1990 day before coach Tom Johnson deployed to Gulf War; etc.

Jim Westover

Beaver Dam's Jim Westover carries the ball against West Bend East during the Golden Beavers' 20-13 win over the Suns on Friday, Sept. 15, 1995.

 Dan Larson

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, Toni Schlaegel took first place in the girls, 3,200-meter race at the Mount Horeb Invite to pace the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team to the championship among Division 1 competition, providing a parting gift for coach Tom Johnson, who told the team afterward that the following day he was being deployed to the Gulf War as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

2017

Dillon Livingston

Beaver Dam senior Dillon Livingston makes a diving grab on a 36-yard pass from Kendric Jimenez during the second half of the Golden Beavers' 30-20 win over Reedsburg on Friday night in a Badger North Conference game played in Reedsburg. 
Cody Gartland

Beaver Dam sophomore Cody Gartland tackles Reedsburg quarterback Nathan Kruser during the first half of the Golden Beavers' 30-20 win on Friday night in Reedsburg. 
Parker Leisses

Beaver Dam junior Parker Leisses tries to bring down Reedsburg's Ben Horzewski during the Golden Beavers' 30-20 win on Friday night in Reedsburg. 

Beaver Dam’s prep football team erased a 14-0 first-quarter deficit with a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs by Blaiz Firari en route to a 30-22 win over Reedsburg. Firari, who ran for 116 yards on 40 carries, also had a third-quarter TD run while quarterback Kendric Jimenez accounted for the Golden Beavers’ other TD in the victory.

CJ Brooks, Alex Postler

Horicon/Hustisford running back CJ Brooks can't corral a toss from quarteback Hunter Nehls as Montello/Princeton/Green Lake's Alex Postler (right) is about to scoop the fumble and run it 68 yards for a touchdown Friday night during HustyCon's win over the Phoenix in a Trailways Large Conference game played at Dischler Park in Horicon.

Also in Week 5 action, Horicon/Hustisford routed Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 31-13 in large part thanks to 117 total yards of offense and three TDs by CJ Brooks.

2000

Mayville’s Steve Micklas had just four carries, but they totaled 103 yards and three touchdowns as his Cardinals’ prep football team defeated Wautoma 55-0.

1995

Jim Westover ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and the Beaver Dam football team scored 13 fourth-quarter points to turn a 7-6 lead into a 20-13 victory over Little Ten Conference rival West Bend East. ... Also in the area, Horicon’s David Alexander blocked a punt in the final minute to help set up his own go-ahead TD run to lift the Marshmen to a 14-12 win over Flyway Conference rival North Fond du Lac.

1990

Barry Alvarez recorded his first win as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin football team in the Badgers’ 24-7 victory over Ball State at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers came up just short of notching their first shutout since 1983, allowing a 67-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to spoil it.

1978

Muhammad Ali beat Leon Spinks in 15 rounds to claim the heavyweight boxing title.

1975

Catholic schools Notre Dame and Boston College played for the first time, with the Fighting Irish winning 17-3 in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, Mass.

1961

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was born in Pittsburgh.

1951

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was born in San Francisco.

1946

The Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in a game that was called after five innings because of gnats.

