TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam girls cross country team wins Mt. Horeb Invite in 1990 day before coach Tom Johnson deployed to Gulf War; etc.

On this date in 1990, Toni Schlaegel took first place in the girls, 3,200-meter race at the Mount Horeb Invite to pace the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team to the championship among Division 1 competition, providing a parting gift for coach Tom Johnson, who told the team afterward that the following day he was being deployed to the Gulf War as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
2017
Beaver Dam’s prep football team erased a 14-0 first-quarter deficit with a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs by Blaiz Firari en route to a 30-22 win over Reedsburg. Firari, who ran for 116 yards on 40 carries, also had a third-quarter TD run while quarterback Kendric Jimenez accounted for the Golden Beavers’ other TD in the victory.
Also in Week 5 action, Horicon/Hustisford routed Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 31-13 in large part thanks to 117 total yards of offense and three TDs by CJ Brooks.
2000
Mayville’s Steve Micklas had just four carries, but they totaled 103 yards and three touchdowns as his Cardinals’ prep football team defeated Wautoma 55-0.
1995
Jim Westover ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and the Beaver Dam football team scored 13 fourth-quarter points to turn a 7-6 lead into a 20-13 victory over Little Ten Conference rival West Bend East. ... Also in the area, Horicon’s David Alexander blocked a punt in the final minute to help set up his own go-ahead TD run to lift the Marshmen to a 14-12 win over Flyway Conference rival North Fond du Lac.
1990
Barry Alvarez recorded his first win as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin football team in the Badgers’ 24-7 victory over Ball State at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers came up just short of notching their first shutout since 1983, allowing a 67-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to spoil it.
1978
Muhammad Ali beat Leon Spinks in 15 rounds to claim the heavyweight boxing title.
1975
Catholic schools Notre Dame and Boston College played for the first time, with the Fighting Irish winning 17-3 in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, Mass.
1961
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was born in Pittsburgh.
1951
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was born in San Francisco.
1946
The Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 in a game that was called after five innings because of gnats.
