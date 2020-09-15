TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam girls cross country team wins Mt. Horeb Invite in 1990 day before coach Tom Johnson deployed to Gulf War; etc.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, Toni Schlaegel took first place in the girls, 3,200-meter race at the Mount Horeb Invite to pace the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team to the championship among Division 1 competition, providing a parting gift for coach Tom Johnson, who told the team afterward that the following day he was being deployed to the Gulf War as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

2017

Beaver Dam’s prep football team erased a 14-0 first-quarter deficit with a pair of second-quarter touchdown runs by Blaiz Firari en route to a 30-22 win over Reedsburg. Firari, who ran for 116 yards on 40 carries, also had a third-quarter TD run while quarterback Kendric Jimenez accounted for the Golden Beavers’ other TD in the victory.

Also in Week 5 action, Horicon/Hustisford routed Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 31-13 in large part thanks to 117 total yards of offense and three TDs by CJ Brooks.

2000

Mayville’s Steve Micklas had just four carries, but they totaled 103 yards and three touchdowns as his Cardinals’ prep football team defeated Wautoma 55-0.

1995