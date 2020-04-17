TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam girls track crushes it at Daily Citizen Invite in 1999

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1999, the Beaver Dam girls track and field team captured its fourth-straight victory at the seventh annual Daily Citizen Dodge County Invitational. The Golden Beavers scored 148.5 points, which topped Columbus’ score by 32 points. Central Wisconsin Christian finished third at 104 points. Beaver Dam junior Melissa Hauser won the 100-meter dash with a time of :12.83 seconds, and also won the 200-meter dash with a personal best :27.36.

2003

Dodgeland pitcher Crystal Schmitt no-hits Hustisford in a 5-1 Trailways South Conference victory. Schmitt walked four and had another Falcon reach base off of catcher’s interference. Schmitt struck out six batters. Dodgeland’s Mary Blurh had a solo home run in the fourth inning before the Trojans tacked on three more in the sixth and another in the seventh.

2001

Horicon pitcher Brooke Schliewe no-hits Oakfield in a 5-0 Flyway Conference vicotry. It was the sophomore’s second no-hitter of the season. Schliewe struck out 14 Oaks and 63 of her 81 pitches went for strikes. Only four pitches were hit into fair territory. The victory improved Horicon to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in league play.

1997