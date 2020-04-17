TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam girls track crushes it at Daily Citizen Invite in 1999

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1999, the Beaver Dam girls track and field team captured its fourth-straight victory at the seventh annual Daily Citizen Dodge County Invitational. The Golden Beavers scored 148.5 points, which topped Columbus’ score by 32 points. Central Wisconsin Christian finished third at 104 points. Beaver Dam junior Melissa Hauser won the 100-meter dash with a time of :12.83 seconds, and also won the 200-meter dash with a personal best :27.36.
2003
Dodgeland pitcher Crystal Schmitt no-hits Hustisford in a 5-1 Trailways South Conference victory. Schmitt walked four and had another Falcon reach base off of catcher’s interference. Schmitt struck out six batters. Dodgeland’s Mary Blurh had a solo home run in the fourth inning before the Trojans tacked on three more in the sixth and another in the seventh.
2001
Horicon pitcher Brooke Schliewe no-hits Oakfield in a 5-0 Flyway Conference vicotry. It was the sophomore’s second no-hitter of the season. Schliewe struck out 14 Oaks and 63 of her 81 pitches went for strikes. Only four pitches were hit into fair territory. The victory improved Horicon to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
1997
Horicon pitcher Jolene Heller pitched a no-hitter against Waupun and struck out a school-record 18 Warriors in the Marshladies’ 3-0 softball victory. Heller got some offensive support, as Monica Curry went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
1995
Senior E.J. Dornfeldt helped the Mayville baseball team defeat Milwaukee Riverside 7-5, both on the mound and at the plate. Dornfeldt had an RBI double in the sixth inning, which made the score 7-5. Dornfeldt also struck out five and walked one in three innings of work.
1990
The Mayville prep girls track team’s 81 points bested North Fond du Lac (72) and Markesan (25) in a triangular. Mayville coach Brent Ellington said at the time, the victory helped the Cardinals keep their “five-year unbeaten string of conference wins intact.”
1987
The Milwaukee Brewers improved to 10-0 on the season with a 10-2 victory over the Texas Rangers at County Stadium. Ted Higuera struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. Milwaukee infielder Dale Sveum ran his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI double in the sixth inning. Milwaukee put the game away with a seven-run seventh inning. The win moves Milwaukee within one game of the American League record for the best start set in 1981 by the Oakland A’s.
