TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam golfers Chase, Kulka prep for border battle with Minnesota in 2015; etc.

On this date in 2015, Recent Beaver Dam High School graduate Abby Chase (class of 2015) and BDHS student Ashley Kulka (class of 2017) prepped to compete in the annual Wisconsin/Minnesota Junior Golf Cup, a Ryder Cup format competition between junior golfers from the rival border states. The competition took place on June 27-28, 2015, at StoneRidge Golf Club in the Twin Cities suburb of Stillwater, Minn. Chase began her college golf career at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., in the fall while Kulka went on to win the WIAA Division 1 state title as a junior in October, 2015, before golfing at UW-Green Bay.
2004
Travis Wuesthoff homered and had two RBIs, Dusty Longfield was 3-for-3 with a double, a homer and two RBIs and Dusty Otto was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team trounced Waupun Post 210 by the score of 13-2.
2003
In one of the best NBA Draft classes in history, LeBron James was chosen No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers followed by Carmelo Anthony No. 3 to the Denver Nuggest, Chris Bosh No. 4 to the Toronto Raptors and Marquette product Dwyane Wade No. 5 to the Miami Heat. Serbian born Darko Milicic was the outlier, going No. 2 to the Detroit Pistons. The Milwaukee Bucks took T.J. Ford out of the University of Texas No. 8 overall.
2001
Just back from a four-day, five-game trip to South Dakoa, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team got going in enough time to win 9-4 over Horicon. Nos. 1 and 2 batters Steve Waier and Eric Baldwin went a combined 5-for-7 with three RBIs to lead Post 146, which scored six runs over the final three innings to extend upon a 3-2 lead. Waier had a solo homer in the contest.
1997
Packers great Don Hutson died at the age of 84. The Hall of Famer was generally thought to be the greatest wide receiver until Jerry Rice came along.
1996
Dan Hannan went 4-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs to lead a 12-hit attack as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team battered Berlin, 15-1. ... The Milwaukee Bucks selected Georgia Tech guard Stephon Marbury with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft then traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for No. 5 pick Ray Allen out of Connecticut and a future first round pick.
1993
Dodgers Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella died of a heart attack at age 71. He had a .276 career average and 242 homers over 10 years in the major leagues, a stretch that began in 1948 a year after Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier. Prior to that he had been restricted by segregation to the Negro leagues and the Mexican League. His career was cut short following the 1957 season when a car accident left him paralyzed.
1974
Derek Jeter was born in Pequannock, N.J.
1970
Frank Robinson hit two grand slams in the Baltimore Orioles 12-2 win over the Washington Senators.
1961
Packers Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke married Jackie Forchette.
1944
The New York Yankees, New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers played a unique six inning game at the Polo Grounds to sell War Bonds. Two teams played against each other one inning at a time, with the Dodgers scoring five runs, the Yankees one and the Giants none. The game, known as the Tri-Cornered War Bond Baseball Game, happened 20 days after D-Day in World War II. Attendance eclipsed 50,000, with the cost of admission being on War Bond.
1916
The Cleveland Indians pioneered the use of numbers on jersies in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at League Park in Cleveland.
1819
Abner Doubleday, a general-major for the Union Army in the Civil War and the inventor of baseball, was born in Ballston Spa, N.Y.
