TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam golfers Chase, Kulka prep for border battle with Minnesota in 2015; etc.

2001

Just back from a four-day, five-game trip to South Dakoa, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team got going in enough time to win 9-4 over Horicon. Nos. 1 and 2 batters Steve Waier and Eric Baldwin went a combined 5-for-7 with three RBIs to lead Post 146, which scored six runs over the final three innings to extend upon a 3-2 lead. Waier had a solo homer in the contest.

1997

Packers great Don Hutson died at the age of 84. The Hall of Famer was generally thought to be the greatest wide receiver until Jerry Rice came along.

1996

Dan Hannan went 4-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs to lead a 12-hit attack as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team battered Berlin, 15-1. ... The Milwaukee Bucks selected Georgia Tech guard Stephon Marbury with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft then traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for No. 5 pick Ray Allen out of Connecticut and a future first round pick.

1993