TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam grad Michelle Rohl qualifies for 2000 Summer Olympics in women's racewalking; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2000, Michelle Rohl, a 1984 Beaver Dam High School graduate, won the women’s 20K racewalking championships at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Sacramento, Calif., to qualify for the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. Rohl won with a national record time of 1 hour, 37 minutes and 32 seconds to edge runner-up and defending Olympic champion Yueling Chen by 1 minute, 2 seconds. It was her third time qualifying for the Olympics as she also competed in Atlanta in 1996 and Barcelona in 1992. “I was pretty confident the last 5K,” Rohl said. “But I still stayed on my toes — and heels.”

2017

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon championship, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets.

2014

Beaver Dam’s Abby Chase won a Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event at House on the Rock Resort in Spring Green with a 6-over-par 78, two strokes better than runner-up Tayler Wise from Stoughton. . ... Michael Heiling’s two-run single capped off a three-run first inning for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team and it never looked back, banging out 10 hits — all singles — in a 13-3, five-inning win over Hartford.

1996