TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam grad Michelle Rohl qualifies for 2000 Summer Olympics in women's racewalking; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2000, Michelle Rohl, a 1984 Beaver Dam High School graduate, won the women’s 20K racewalking championships at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Sacramento, Calif., to qualify for the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. Rohl won with a national record time of 1 hour, 37 minutes and 32 seconds to edge runner-up and defending Olympic champion Yueling Chen by 1 minute, 2 seconds. It was her third time qualifying for the Olympics as she also competed in Atlanta in 1996 and Barcelona in 1992. “I was pretty confident the last 5K,” Rohl said. “But I still stayed on my toes — and heels.”
2017
Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon championship, defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in straight sets.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Abby Chase won a Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour event at House on the Rock Resort in Spring Green with a 6-over-par 78, two strokes better than runner-up Tayler Wise from Stoughton. . ... Michael Heiling’s two-run single capped off a three-run first inning for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team and it never looked back, banging out 10 hits — all singles — in a 13-3, five-inning win over Hartford.
1996
In a cost-cutting move to stay under the salary cap, the Green Bay Packers traded away safety George Teague, a first round pick in 1993 whose 101-yard interception return gave the Packers a 21-17 third-quarter lead in their eventual 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs that season, Green Bay’s first postseason victory since the strike-shortened 1982 season and its first in a non-strike year since 1972. The Packers got a conditional draft pick in return from the Falcons, who said they viewed Teague as a back-up.
1991
Paul Scharfenberg’s two-out RBI double in the top of the seventh inning drove in Scott Quincy to tie the game at 3 and Scharfenberg then stole third before scoring the game’s winning run on a drag bunt for a base hit by Brad Franke in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s come-from-behind 4-3 win over Janesville.
1987
In the first game coming out of the All-Star break, Paul Molitor hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run second inning to help the Brewers beat the California Angels 6-4 at County Stadium. The hit by Molitor was his only one of the night in four at-bats, and would also be the start of his 39-game hitting streak. It’s the seventh-longest hitting streak in MLB history and hasn’t been reached since. Jimmy Rollins of the Philadelphia Phillies came closest, hitting safely in 38 straight games bridging the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
1975
Major League Baseball owners re-elected Bowie Kuhn to a seven-year term as commissioner. The fifth commissioner in MLB history, he ruled over the league from 1969 to 1984.
1968
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma State, was born in Wichita, Kansas.
1941
The New York Yankees’ Joe DiMaggio went 3-for-4 to extend his MLB-record hitting streak to 56 games in a 10-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. The streak ended the next day when DiMaggio went 0-for-3 in the Yankees 4-3 win over the Indians.
1932
Packers wide receiver Max McGee, who famously had seven catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns while hungover from a night on the town in Los Angeles in Green Bay’s 35-10 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl I, was born in Overton, Tex. McGee didn’t expect to play much in the game but was thrust into action when Boyd Dowler got injured six plays into the contest.
1924
The New York Giants’ George Kelly became the first player to homer in six straight games, extending his streak in an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
1887
“Shoeless” Joe Jackson, later infamous as a part of the 1919 Black Sox Scandal for allegedly fixing games, was born in Pickens County, South Carolina. Eight members of the White Sox in all were implicated in the scandal for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate.
1883
William Renshaw won his third straight Wimbledon championship, defeating twin brother Ernest Renshaw 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
