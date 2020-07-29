TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Junior Little League wins state title in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, the Beaver Dam Junior Little League team defeated Menomonee Falls 7-5 to win the Minnesota/Wisconsin sectional tournament — the equivalent of the state tournament — in Milwaukee to advance to the national district touranament n Joplin, Missouri. Beaver Dam led 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before things got interesting, but pitcher Andy Schmidt induced a groundout by the potential tying run for the second out of the inning and then future Baltimore Orioles’ 35th-round draft pick and Purdue University baseball player Austin Bilke got a strikeout in order to preserve the victory. “We had to make it exciting,” Beaver Dam manager Wayne Gibbons said.
2000
Eric Baldwin threw a complete-game five-hitter, walking one and striking out five, to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 5-1 win over Schofield at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament in Kimberly. Baldwin also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the way at the plate for Beaver Dam, which would go on to win the state title a couple days later.
1997
The Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning 2-0 and 4-2, for the second straight doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays in as many days, climbing from 7 games back of first place in the American League Central Division to 3½ games back in the span of 48 hours. Now in the pennant race, they would make a non-waiver deal for former AL batting champion and three-time All-Star Julio Franco on Aug. 13 but they were unable to make much more hey in the standings and a month later on Sept. 13 they were two games under .500 and 6½ games out of first. They finished the year 8 games out and five games under .500 at 78-83. The team they were chasing in the AL Central, the Cleveland Indians, advanced to the World Series but lost Game 7 in the bottom of the 11th inning when Florida Marlins’ shortstop Edgar Renteria drove in current Brewers manager Craig Counsell on a walkoff RBI single for a 3-2 victory.
1995
Three-time All-Star John Kruk, a career .300 hitter with 100 home runs, singled for the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore and then was replaced by Frank Thomas after being stranded at third base. Kruk then cleaned out his locker and in a post-game statement announced that he was retiring. “The desire to compete at this level is goine. When that happens, it’s time to go,” Kruk said in the statement. He had previouisly told his teammates he was going to retire following his next hit.
1987
Paul Molitor doubled and scored in the first inning, then hit a big triple in a two-run ninth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The two hits extended Molitor’s hitting streak to 14 games, a streak that would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest streak in Major League Baseball history.
1978
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Ray Nitschke was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Nitschke, who was the first defensive player from Green Bay’s championship teams of the 1960s to reach the Hall of Fame, was presented by former Packers defensive coordinator Phil Bengston.
