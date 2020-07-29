TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Junior Little League wins state title in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, the Beaver Dam Junior Little League team defeated Menomonee Falls 7-5 to win the Minnesota/Wisconsin sectional tournament — the equivalent of the state tournament — in Milwaukee to advance to the national district touranament n Joplin, Missouri. Beaver Dam led 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before things got interesting, but pitcher Andy Schmidt induced a groundout by the potential tying run for the second out of the inning and then future Baltimore Orioles’ 35th-round draft pick and Purdue University baseball player Austin Bilke got a strikeout in order to preserve the victory. “We had to make it exciting,” Beaver Dam manager Wayne Gibbons said.

2000

Eric Baldwin threw a complete-game five-hitter, walking one and striking out five, to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 5-1 win over Schofield at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament in Kimberly. Baldwin also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the way at the plate for Beaver Dam, which would go on to win the state title a couple days later.

1997

The Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning 2-0 and 4-2, for the second straight doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays in as many days, climbing from 7 games back of first place in the American League Central Division to 3½ games back in the span of 48 hours. Now in the pennant race, they would make a non-waiver deal for former AL batting champion and three-time All-Star Julio Franco on Aug. 13 but they were unable to make much more hey in the standings and a month later on Sept. 13 they were two games under .500 and 6½ games out of first. They finished the year 8 games out and five games under .500 at 78-83. The team they were chasing in the AL Central, the Cleveland Indians, advanced to the World Series but lost Game 7 in the bottom of the 11th inning when Florida Marlins’ shortstop Edgar Renteria drove in current Brewers manager Craig Counsell on a walkoff RBI single for a 3-2 victory.