TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam legion baseball team rallies to beat Allenton 8-7 in last year's Class AA regional

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date last year, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team overcame a 6-run deficit to defeat Allenton Post 483 8-7 in eight innings of the Class AA regional tournament. Post 146 clawed its way back from a 6-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the third inning, one apiece in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. However, Allenton tied the game at 7 in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bradon Franke’s RBI double to left gave Beaver Dam a walkoff win. Franke went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Max Klawitter, Wesley Biel and Broden Boschert each had two hits apiece. Biel also pitched 5⅔ innings with seven strikeouts and only gave up one run off of five hits and five walks. Adam Chase got the win on the mound after getting the last two outs in the top of the eighth.