TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam legion baseball team rallies to beat Allenton 8-7 in last year's Class AA regional

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date last year, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team overcame a 6-run deficit to defeat Allenton Post 483 8-7 in eight innings of the Class AA regional tournament. Post 146 clawed its way back from a 6-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the third inning, one apiece in the fourth and fifth and three in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. However, Allenton tied the game at 7 in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bradon Franke’s RBI double to left gave Beaver Dam a walkoff win. Franke went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Max Klawitter, Wesley Biel and Broden Boschert each had two hits apiece. Biel also pitched 5⅔ innings with seven strikeouts and only gave up one run off of five hits and five walks. Adam Chase got the win on the mound after getting the last two outs in the top of the eighth.
2016
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team throttled Berlin Post 340, 11-2. Beaver Dam outhit Berlin 14-3 and had a 6-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. Berlin scored twice in the fifth but Beaver Dam answered back by scoring one in the fifth and four in the sixth. Beaver Dam’s James Jimenez (3-for-3) and Ryan Kaul (4-for-4) both were perfect at the plate, while Jimenez had two doubles and two RBIs and Kaul had six RBIs and a homer. Beaver Dam’s Luke Livingston pitched six innings with nine strikeouts while giving up three hits and one walk.
2015
Matt Berg pitched a two-hit gem while striking out 11 batters to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 4-0 shutout victory over Slinger/Allenton Post 493 in the Class AA regional tournament. Beaver Dam scored once in the first and three in the sixth, but neither team gave up more than two hits.
2014
Jonathan Lucroy hit two homers, including a walk-off homer, to help the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. The walk-off homer was Lucroy’s 11th roundtripper of the season and just his second-career walk-off. In fact, all of the Brewers’ runs were scored off of solo-home runs. Ryan Braun and Aramis Ramirez hit back-to-back homers in the first inning.
2003
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team held a 4-2 lead heading into the seventh before Oconomowoc scored once and put runners in scoring position with two outs, threatening to notch a comeback win. But BD pitcher Derrick Minnig got Cooney’s Matt Radke to pop up to shortstop Dusty Otto to end the game. Minnig pitched two innings with two strikeouts and gave up just one run on one hit and two walks. Beaver Dam outhit Cooney 12-6 and was led by Travis Schmitt, who went 3-for-4 with a triple.
2000
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team rallied past Kaukauna 6-5, scoring three in the fifth and two in the sixth. Beaver Dam’s defense held Kaukauna scoreless in both innings. Both Tyler Burnes and Patt Mallon had two hits apiece while Travis Martin went 3-for-3 at the plate for Beaver Dam. Mallon had a homer and Byrnes and Martin each had a double.
1999
The city of Cleveland welcomed back the NFL’s Cleveland Browns as an expansion team as the team opened training camp in northern Ohio for the first time since 1995, the Browns last season before owner Art Modell moved the team to Baltimore and renamed it the Ravens.
1997
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team blasted Mayville 13-3 to stay unbeaten in the ECAL at 13-0. Beaver Dam pitcher Dan Lamers pitched four innings with no strikeouts and only gave up two earned runs off of four hits and one walk. Jon Gorr went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Beaver Dam.
1993
Thanks to Chad Voelker’s complete-game one-hitter, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team cruised to a 5-0 win over Horicon. Pitcher Justin Kasten worked effectively for four innings, striking out one while giving up three runs off six hits and two walks, but he was outdone by Voelker, who struck out 14 in the gem.
