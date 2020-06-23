TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Legion gets two wins in South Dakota in 2000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2000, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team posted two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to beat Yankton, South Dakota, 6-4 in Post 146’s second game of the Jim Tish Extra Inning tournament, held in Rapid City, South Dakota. Eric Baldwin pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and two walks. He gave up four runs (one earned) off of nine hits.

2018

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team split a doubleheader with Watertown Post 189. Watertown squeaked by Beaver Dam 7-5 in the first game, but Post 146 came roaring back in the second game, winning 10-0 in six innings. Dillon Livingston got the loss in the first game, pitching 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and three walks while giving up five earned runs off of nine hits. Livingston did go 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Neil Braker got the win for Beaver Dam in the second game, pitching a complete game with a strikeout and two walks. He gave up just two hits and no earned runs. Beaver Dam’s Mitch Graff went 3-for-3 as did Livingston. Livingston also had three RBIs, as did Payton Gorr. Noah Cook went 2-for-3 with a couple RBIs.

2014