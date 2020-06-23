TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Legion gets two wins in South Dakota in 2000

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2000, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team posted two runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on to beat Yankton, South Dakota, 6-4 in Post 146’s second game of the Jim Tish Extra Inning tournament, held in Rapid City, South Dakota. Eric Baldwin pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and two walks. He gave up four runs (one earned) off of nine hits.
2018
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team split a doubleheader with Watertown Post 189. Watertown squeaked by Beaver Dam 7-5 in the first game, but Post 146 came roaring back in the second game, winning 10-0 in six innings. Dillon Livingston got the loss in the first game, pitching 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and three walks while giving up five earned runs off of nine hits. Livingston did go 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Neil Braker got the win for Beaver Dam in the second game, pitching a complete game with a strikeout and two walks. He gave up just two hits and no earned runs. Beaver Dam’s Mitch Graff went 3-for-3 as did Livingston. Livingston also had three RBIs, as did Payton Gorr. Noah Cook went 2-for-3 with a couple RBIs.
2014
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 scored eight runs in the fourth inning in a 10-0 win over Horicon in five innings. Beaver Dam outhit Horicon 9-3 and was led by Taylor Wackell, who went 2-for-4 at the plate. Quinn McCallum also had two RBIs. Michael Heiling was credited with the victory as he pitched four innings with five strikeouts and one walk. He gave up two hits. Horicon’s Tim Tallman got the loss, pitching three innings with one strikeout and five walks. He gave up 10 runs (seven earned) off of nine hits. Horicon’s Parker Reson went 2-for-3 at the plate. … Waupun Post 210 scored four runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 12-2 smashing of Mayville. Mayville committed three errors and was outhit by Waupun 11-4. Waupun was led by Ryan Durant, who went 3-for-4 with a couple doubles, two RBIs and scored two runs. Collin U’Ren and Gabe Wardin both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Mayville’s Tony Giese had two doubles and two RBIs. Waupun’s Isaac Loomans pitched four innings with three strikeouts and six walks. He gave up two earned runs off of three hits.
2001
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team split two games in the Jim Tish Extra Inning tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Beaver Dam started off the day with a 3-2 victory over Aurora, Colorado. Aurora was held to five hits by Beaver Dam pitcher Davis Longseth, who pitched eight innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Beaver Dam’s Eric Baldwin went 3-for-5 and had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth. Baldwin was credited with the 5-2 loss to the Rapid City later that night. He pitched six innings with a strikeout and four walks while giving up five runs (three earned) off of six hits. Beaver Dam’s Steve Waier went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a home run.
1998
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 stayed undefeated at 9-0 after scoring six runs in the sixth inning, which led to a 15-10 victory over Mayville. Mayville erased an eight-run deficit after scoring four in the fourth and six in the fifth to take a 10-8 lead over Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam committed seven errors to help Mayville catch up. Beaver Dam’s Chris Kuenzi pitched three innings with three strikeouts and one walk to pick up the win. He also went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. His teammates Greg Furdek and Tim Knuth both went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
1986
Pedro Morales’ time of 52.84 seconds sets a world record in the 100 meter butterfly.
1981
Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Rochester Red Wings 3-2, in a game that lasted 33 innings, which is the longest professional baseball game.
1972
Bernice Gera becomes the first female to umpire a United States pro baseball game between the Geneva Senators and the Auburn Twins in Geneva, New York.
1969
Joe Frazier wins the heavyweight boxing title after knocking out Jerry Quarry in the eighth round.
1963
New York Mets’ Jimmy Piesall circles the bases backwards after he hits his 100th career home run.
1961
Chicago Cubs’ Ernie Banks has his 717 consecutive games played streak come to an end.
1932
Lou Gehrig played his 1,103 successive game with the New York Yankees, which matched Joe Sewell’s record with one team. Sewell played for Cleveland.
1917
Ernie Shore enters a game against the Washington Senators after teammate Babe Ruth is ejected for throwing a punch at an umpire. Shore retired all 26 batters he faced in a 4-0 victory for the Red Sox. It’s ruled a combined no hitter between Shore and Ruth.
