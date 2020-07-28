TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam legion team wins opener at state en route to championship over Jim Leonard, Ladysmith in 2000

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2000, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team defeated Kimberly 13-0 in the opening round at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament at Sunset Park in Kimberly. Beaver Dam jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, scored eight of its first 10 runs after there were two outs and punctuated the victory with a two-run homer by Nick Ackley in the sixth inning followed by Pat Garland’s solo shot in the same frame. Brian Hartl worked all five innings of the mercy-rule shortened conest, striking out nine — including four in the fourth inning — while walking five and allowing two hits. Beaver Dam would go on to win the state title, defeating a Ladysmith team that featured furture Wisconsin football star, NFL safety and current Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in the championship game.