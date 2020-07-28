TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam legion team wins opener at state en route to championship over Jim Leonard, Ladysmith in 2000

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2000, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team defeated Kimberly 13-0 in the opening round at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament at Sunset Park in Kimberly. Beaver Dam jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, scored eight of its first 10 runs after there were two outs and punctuated the victory with a two-run homer by Nick Ackley in the sixth inning followed by Pat Garland’s solo shot in the same frame. Brian Hartl worked all five innings of the mercy-rule shortened conest, striking out nine — including four in the fourth inning — while walking five and allowing two hits. Beaver Dam would go on to win the state title, defeating a Ladysmith team that featured furture Wisconsin football star, NFL safety and current Badgers’ defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in the championship game.
2016
The Beaver Dam Post 146 and Waupun Post 210 varsity baseball teams both won at the state tournament, with Post 146 taking care of River Falls 5-1 in a Class AA game in River Falls and Post 210 dispatching of Oconto Falls 10-7 in a Class A contest in Prarie du Chien. Ryan Kaul was a perfect 4-for-4 with an RBI while Nick Klavekoske was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. John Elgersma went the complete game, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out seven in the win. Meantime for Waupun, Drew Behling homered and Spencer Beek was 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
2005
University of Wisconsin head football coach Barry Alvarez announced that he was stepping down at the end of the season to become the school’s full-time athletic director. In his first 15 seasons in charge of the program after being hired in 1990, Alvarez led the Badgers to a 108-70-4 record, making him the winningest coach in school history. Alvarez also announced that defensive coordinator Bret Bielema would become the program’s next head coach. Bielema joined Alvarez’s coaching staff in 2004 after coaching at Kansas State, and he would lead UW to three Rose Bowls, all losses.
1997
The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader at Milwaukee County Stadium. In the opening game, Milwaukee pitcher Steve Woodard tossed an eight-inning one hitter and struck out 12 in his major league debut, leading the Brewers to a 1-0 victory over Roger Clemens, who gave up just four hits in the loss. In the second game, the Brewers turned their first triple play in 18 years, and the third in franchise history, in a 9-3 victory.
1987
Paul Molitor hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for his only hit of the game, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The home run extended Molitor’s eventual 39-game hitting streak to 13.
