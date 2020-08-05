You have permission to edit this article.
TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Little League team advances to national regional tourney in 1992; etc.

Tim Janz

Beaver Dam pitcher Tim Janz is pictured during the six-hitter he threw to help lead the Beaver Dam Williamsport Tournament All-Star Team to an 8-2 win over Antigo on Aug. 5, 1992, in the Wisconsin Little League championship game, sending Beaver Dam on to the national regional tournament for a chance to advance to the Little League World Series.

 Dan Larson

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1992, the Beaver Dam Williamsport Tournament All-Star Team, a team of Little Leaguers trying to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, defeated Antigo 8-2 in Wausau to win the Wisconsin Little League championship and advance to a national regional tournament in Indianapolis. Tim Janz pitched a six-hitter for Beaver Dam, striking out 11 and walking three. And powering the way at the plate were Chris Kuenzi and Ryan Root, who belted a two-run homer and a solo homer, respectively, during a five-run first inning that started Beaver Dam well on its way to the state title. It was the first time in Beaver Dam Youth Baseball history that a team had won state, and at stake at the national regional tournament was a trip to Williamsport.

2006

Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Reggie White is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio along with Troy Aikman, Harry Carson, John Madden, Warren Moon and Rayfield Wright. White had 198 sacks during his 15-year career, trailing only Bruce Smith (200) on the all-time list. White spent 1993 through 1998 in Green Bay, including tallying three sacks during the 1997 Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

1987

Paul Molitor doubled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games in the Brewers 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at County Stadium in Milwaukee. His streak would eventually reach 39, the seventh-longest in MLB history.

1966

The Green Bay Packers claimed a 38-0 win over the College All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago to improve the NFL to 22-9-2 all-time in the Chicago College All-Star Game.

1936

Jesse Owens won the 200-meter dash in a world-record time of 20.7 seconds to claim his third gold medal at the Berlin Olympics in Germany. The 22-year-old American finished the Olympics with gold medals in the 100, 200, long jump and the 4x100-meter relay.

Tags

