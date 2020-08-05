TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam Little League team advances to national regional tourney in 1992; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1992, the Beaver Dam Williamsport Tournament All-Star Team, a team of Little Leaguers trying to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, defeated Antigo 8-2 in Wausau to win the Wisconsin Little League championship and advance to a national regional tournament in Indianapolis. Tim Janz pitched a six-hitter for Beaver Dam, striking out 11 and walking three. And powering the way at the plate were Chris Kuenzi and Ryan Root, who belted a two-run homer and a solo homer, respectively, during a five-run first inning that started Beaver Dam well on its way to the state title. It was the first time in Beaver Dam Youth Baseball history that a team had won state, and at stake at the national regional tournament was a trip to Williamsport.