TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam pitcher Ben Murray nearly perfect in win over Waupun in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, pitcher Ben Murray twirled a two-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam baseball team to an 8-0 win over Waupun. The Warriors’ Joe Rens spoiled Murray’s perfect game bid by singling to lead off the sixth inning. Current Beaver Dam head coach Nate Wilke’s two-out, two-run single in the first inning proved to be the game-winning hit.

1998

Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Ryan Gibbs’ two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Beaver Dam baseball team some breathing room en route to a 4-1 win over Waupun. ... Melissa Benter struck out 17 batters in a no-hitter as the Mayville softball team, the Division 2 state runner-up the year before, beat defending D3 state champion Oakfield, 8-0.

1993

Tennis star Monica Seles, the No. 1 ranked women’s player in the world, was stabbed by a fan while she was changing sides of the net during a match at a tournament in Hamburg, Germany.

1991

Tracy Vorlob was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Horicon softball team to a 17-0 win over Markesan, keeping the Marshladies perfect on the year at 9-0.

