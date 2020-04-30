TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam pitcher Ben Murray nearly perfect in win over Waupun in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, pitcher Ben Murray twirled a two-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam baseball team to an 8-0 win over Waupun. The Warriors’ Joe Rens spoiled Murray’s perfect game bid by singling to lead off the sixth inning. Current Beaver Dam head coach Nate Wilke’s two-out, two-run single in the first inning proved to be the game-winning hit.
1998
Clinging to a 2-1 lead, Ryan Gibbs’ two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Beaver Dam baseball team some breathing room en route to a 4-1 win over Waupun. ... Melissa Benter struck out 17 batters in a no-hitter as the Mayville softball team, the Division 2 state runner-up the year before, beat defending D3 state champion Oakfield, 8-0.
1993
Tennis star Monica Seles, the No. 1 ranked women’s player in the world, was stabbed by a fan while she was changing sides of the net during a match at a tournament in Hamburg, Germany.
1991
Tracy Vorlob was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Horicon softball team to a 17-0 win over Markesan, keeping the Marshladies perfect on the year at 9-0.
1971
In the silver anniversary of the NBA’s championship series, the Milwaukee Bucks finished off a sweep of the Baltimore Bullets, winning 118-106 at the Baltimore Civic Center behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 30 points and nine assists from Oscar Robertson.
1961
New York Giants center fielder Willie Mays hit four homers in a 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Braves at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Mays hit two of the roundtrippers off of Braves’ steady starting pitcher Lew Burdette. ... University of Indiana and Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas was born in Chicago.
1949
Former Milwaukee Brewers manager Phil Garner (1992-99) was born in Jefferson City, Tenn.
1939
Lou Gehrig played in his 2,130th consecutive game. It was the final game of his career for the New York Yankees and his consecutive games streak stood until Baltimore Orioles’ shortstop Cap Ripken Jr. played in his 2,131st straight game on Sept. 6, 1995, in the Orioles’ 4-2 win over the California Angels at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Ripken Jr. would play in 2,632 straight before finally sitting one out.
1903
The New York Highlanders (who later changed their name to the Yankees) played their first home game in New York (at 168th and Broadway, seven blocks north and across the Harlem River from where the current Yankee Stadium stands) after moving from Baltimore. They beat the Washington Senators, 6-2.
