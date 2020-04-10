TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam senior baseball player Ben Murray signs on with LSU; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S

HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, Beaver Dam baseball player Ben Murray signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent to play at Louisiana State University (LSU). Two months later he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round of the Amateur Draft, five selections before the Yankees chose Andy Pettite. Murray was the state player of the year in Wisconsin as a senior in 1990 and would end up at Wisconsin-La Crosse instead of LSU, where as the starting running back on the football team he helped the home-state Eagles win the DIII national championship in 1992. He later played four years of professional baseball in the minor leagues, from 1994-97.

2005 Tiger Woods drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth Masters title in a playoff over Chris DiMarco.

2001Eric Desjarlais got the complete-game victory, striking out seven and walking four while tossing a two-hitter in the Waupun baseball team’s 4-1 win over Beaver Dam. He nearly got the shutout but let in a run in the seventh to spoil it.

2000Eleven years after hitting his first career homer on his father’s 39th birthday, Ken Griffey Jr. hit career homer No. 400 on his dad’s 50th birthday.