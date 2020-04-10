TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam senior baseball player Ben Murray signs on with LSU; etc.

TODAY’S
On this date in 1990, Beaver Dam baseball player Ben Murray signed an NCAA National Letter of Intent to play at Louisiana State University (LSU). Two months later he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round of the Amateur Draft, five selections before the Yankees chose Andy Pettite. Murray was the state player of the year in Wisconsin as a senior in 1990 and would end up at Wisconsin-La Crosse instead of LSU, where as the starting running back on the football team he helped the home-state Eagles win the DIII national championship in 1992. He later played four years of professional baseball in the minor leagues, from 1994-97.
2005 Tiger Woods drained a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth Masters title in a playoff over Chris DiMarco.
2001Eric Desjarlais got the complete-game victory, striking out seven and walking four while tossing a two-hitter in the Waupun baseball team’s 4-1 win over Beaver Dam. He nearly got the shutout but let in a run in the seventh to spoil it.
2000Eleven years after hitting his first career homer on his father’s 39th birthday, Ken Griffey Jr. hit career homer No. 400 on his dad’s 50th birthday.
1999Despite getting no-hit by Wisconsin Lutheran’s Joel Weaver, the Beaver Dam baseball team claimed a 3-1 win over Wisconsin Lutheran thanks to the benefit of eight walks, three wild pitches and three passed balls. Junior Greg Furdek drew a one-out walk in the first inning then courtesy runner Pat Garland stole second before taking third base and home plate on two passed balls to make it 2-0. That held up as the winning run.
1997Beaver Dam junior Eric Spielman bounced back from a 6-2 loss in the first set to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 in a three-set victory over Wayland’s Nader Khreish at No. 1 singles competition during the Golden Beavers’ 6-1 dual meet victory over the Big Red. Beaver Dam’s No. 3 doubles tandem of Ryan Belongie and Byron Lang defeated Jerry Fleisner and Sol Leitzke 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the only doubles match that went three sets. ... The Cambria-Freisland baseball team scored seven first inning runs en route to a 14-4 win over Rio/Fall River. Nic Nehring went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Darin Drews was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the win.
1996Freshman Melissa Benter recorded 15 of 21 outs via strikeout in a no-hitter as the Mayville softball team beat Lomira 9-0.
1993The Wayland baseball team squandered a 6-1 third-inning lead against Maranatha Baptist but ultimately prevailed 8-7, with the game-winning run coming courtesy of Hideo Kurokawa, who walked to lead off the fifth inning, stole second and third and touched home on Hidetaka Mori’s RBI single.
1980Sixto Lezcano belted a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox at County Stadium. Boston got solo home runs from Carl Yastrzemski and Butch Hobson in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at 5. Lezcano also hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Brewers also got homers from Ben Oglivie, Paul Molitor and Don Money.
1976Brewers’ third baseman Don Money hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning only to have it disallowed as he was rounding the bases because the umpires ruled that Yankees’ closer Sparky Lyle had been granted time out. Instead of winning 10-9, Milwaukee ended up losing 9-7.
1961
South African Gary Player beat Arnold Palmer and amateur Charles Coe by one stroke, on a Monday because of rain Sunday, to become the first international champion at the prestigous tournament.
1913
The New York Yankees, playing for the first time by that moniker after the organization was previously called the Highlanders from 1903-1912 and the Orioles during a two-year stint in Baltimore in 1901 and 1902, lost their season-opener 2-1 to the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C.
