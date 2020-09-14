TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam soccer wins program's first regardless season

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2002, the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team won its first tournament in program history. The Golden Beavers earned three one-goal victories at the Lake Mills Invitational during the two-day tournament. The Golden Beavers defeated Fort Atkinson, 2-1, in the championship game. Beaver Dam coach Kevin Wallace said after the tournament the team felt it could finally win a tournament that season “if we played our kind of soccer, which we did. No one player won this tournament for us. We had several different players stepping up at different times when we needed it.” Beaver Dam improved to 4-4 on the season. Beaver Dam’s Jeremy Schmidt tied the game in the 10th minute and it remained tied until the 85th minute when Brett Meggres sailed a corner kick to the far post, but instead of clearing it like he wanted, a Blackhawks’ defender knocked it into his own goal to give Beaver Dam a 2-1 lead. Beaver Dam also defeated Lake Mills in the semifinals on the same day, 3-2.