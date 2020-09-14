TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam soccer wins program's first regardless season

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2002, the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team won its first tournament in program history. The Golden Beavers earned three one-goal victories at the Lake Mills Invitational during the two-day tournament. The Golden Beavers defeated Fort Atkinson, 2-1, in the championship game. Beaver Dam coach Kevin Wallace said after the tournament the team felt it could finally win a tournament that season “if we played our kind of soccer, which we did. No one player won this tournament for us. We had several different players stepping up at different times when we needed it.” Beaver Dam improved to 4-4 on the season. Beaver Dam’s Jeremy Schmidt tied the game in the 10th minute and it remained tied until the 85th minute when Brett Meggres sailed a corner kick to the far post, but instead of clearing it like he wanted, a Blackhawks’ defender knocked it into his own goal to give Beaver Dam a 2-1 lead. Beaver Dam also defeated Lake Mills in the semifinals on the same day, 3-2.
2018
The Fall River prep football team made the most of an off week following a canceled game against Wayland, as the Pirates crushed Randolph, 35-6, for a Trailways Small Conference victory. The Pirates ran rampant over the Rockets, accumulating 368 rushing yards — led by running back Davyn Braker who ran for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Tanner Liebenthal also had 91 rushing yards and 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the Pirates. Quarterback Luke Figol scampered for 66 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 80 on 6 of 14 passes.
2017
The Hustisford prep girls volleyball team got the best of Central Wisconsin Christian in four sets in a Trailways East Conference match, 25-22, 25-22, 10-25, 25-22. The Crusaders were an honorable mention team in Division 4 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, and it showed after gaining hefty leads in the first two sets, but they lost them to the Falcons both times. The Crusaders gained a 13-4 lead and closed it out with a 12-6 run. Hustisford’s Halle Grulke lead with 16 kills, 11 assists and had nine digs. Falcons’ Allison Noll had 13 assists and led with 10 digs. Crusaders’ Makayla DeYoung led with 20 kills, 17 digs and five blocks to go along with five aces.
2015
The Columbus prep girls tennis team edged Wayland, 4-3, in Capitol Conference action. Katie Beyer (No. 2 singles), Megan Wiersma (No. 3) and Skyler Olson (No. 4) all won their matches. The No. 3 doubles team of Rose Gregerson and Taryn Lang also won their match.
2013
Beaver Dam’s Brenna Calder won the SPASH Cross Country Invite’s girls 5,000-meter race with a time of 15 minutes, 1.3 seconds, edging out Wausau East’s Kennidi Knoblock by three seconds for the individual title. Beaver Dam had four runners finish in the top-11 to take second place overall with 53 points. The host Panthers won the team title with 34 points. Caitlyn Kiekhaefer finished eighth (18:51), Maria Martinez-Pone took ninth (16:11), Katie Schoenwetter took 11th (16:16) and Mercedes Krenz finished 24th (16:44). On the boys’ side, Beaver Dam finished fourth with 130 points. The Golden Beavers were led by Logan Kitchen who took eighth at 17:02. Stevens Point also won with just 23 points. Beaver Dam’s Sam Uhrich finished 20th (17:38), Isaiah Rabata took 27th (17:56), Kaleb Kremsreiter took 36th (18:18) and Nate Uhrich was 41st (18:25).
2001
The Cambria-Friesland prep football team shocked Randolph, 27-16, in a Trailways Small Conference match-up. The Rockets were ranked seventh in Division 6 of the Associated Press Poll and was the defending champions of the former Dual County Conference. The Hilltoppers — who won the five straight conference titles from 1994 to 1998 — dominated the line of scrimmage, running for 300 yards. The Toppers scored 15 points in the second quarter, which helped seal the victory. Randolph’s Bruce Waterworth ran for 58 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cambria’s Derek Posthuma rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Jason Link threw for 12 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 39 yards and a score of his own. Cambria’s Nick Velasquez ran for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Koopman ran for 54 yards and a touchdown.
1999
Hustisford’s Megan Zummermann became the Falcons’ career leader in kills as she led the squad to a 15-3, 15-5 victory over Marshall in an Eastern Suburban Conference match. Zimmermann, who was only a junior at the time, had six kills to bring her career total to 736, which broke the previous record of 732 set by Shelia Zubke in 1996. The Falcons also had 21 aces, nine of which came from Erika Leitzke.
1995
The Columbus prep boys soccer team ended a two-year regular season Capitol Conference drought by defeating Edgerton, 3-0. Columbus’ Tony Sadoski and Aaron Kraus each had a goal and assist apiece in the win. Columbus goalie Matt Schieble finished with 17 saves. Sadoski had a goal in the 17th minute and Kraus, who assisted Sadoski on the opening goal, found the back of the net just two minutes later in the first half. Sadoski assisted Ben Rahn for a goal with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
