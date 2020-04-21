TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam softball team clobbers West Bend West with 13-run, 16-run innings; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1994, a 13-run second inning and a 16-run fourth fueled the Beaver Dam softball team to a 38-0 game one win over West Bend West and the Golden Beavers won game two 15-2 to complete the sweep.
2003
Carlos Lee, who was traded to the Brewers after the 2004 season, homered in a fifth straight game, tying the club record. Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Greg Luzinski (1983) and Ron Kittle (1983) also homered in five straight games for the South Siders prior to that and seven in all have done it, most recently A.J. Pierzynski in 2012.
1998
Jolene Heller tossed her second no-hitter in as many games to lead the Horicon softball team to an 11-0 win over Markesan, helping the Marshladies to a 2-0 start to the year. She issued one walk and struc out nine in the victory.
1997
Returning second team all-state pitcher Bridget Keel tossed a two-hitter while striking out 18 batters and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to an 18-0 season-opening win over Wisconsin Lutheran. Tracy Vant Hoff was 3-for-3 with an RBI. ... Sun Prairie jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 7-1 after the top of the third before the Beaver Dam baseball team rallied to win 11-7. Aaron Gruenewald and Ryan Gibbs had three RBIs apiece. ... Mayville’s Andy Basler set the school record in the long jump with a winning leap of 23 feet, 2 inches to pace the Cardinals boys track and field team to first place at a meet against North Fond du Lac and Markesan.
1994
Mike Grieger hurled a complete-game four-hitter, striking out nine, to lead the Randoph baseball team to a 5-0 win over Rio.
1993
Greg Jones was 3-for-5 with five RBIs and the Cambria-Friesland had a six-run first inning, both boosting the Hilltoppers to a 12-8 win over Wayland. The Big Red, who trailed 10-0 after three innings, had seven errors in the game. ... Scott Chitko carded a 3-over-par 40 for medalist honors, pacing the Beaver Dam boys golf team to a 189-197 dual-meet victory over Columbus at Columbus Country Club. Filling the void left by Reggie White, who signed in free agency with Green Bay a couple weeks earlier, the Philadelphia Eagles signed former Packers’ pass rusher Tim Harris, whose 19½ sacks in 1989 remain the Packers’ single-season record.
1992
Randy Minnig went 2-for-2 with a homer, Kyle Christensen was 2-for-4 with a double and Chad Eberle was 2-for-2 to power the Beaver Dam baseball team to a 16-3 win over Hartford, the Golden Beavers first victory of the spring.
1991
When the NFL Draft was still held on a Sunday (rather than the later Saturday-Sunday schedule that preceded the current Thursday-Friday-Saturday schedule), the Packers traded the No. 8 pick in the first round to the Eagles for their No. 19 pick and selected Ohio State cornerback Vinnie Clark. The Packers also drafted Manitowoc native Don Davey, a defensive lineman from the University of Wisconsin, in the third round.
1990
Heidi Fietz won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the long jump and was on the winning 400-meter relay team to help the Randolph/Cambria-Friesland girls track and field to the championship at the Pardeeville Bulldog Invite.
1987
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, ending a 13-game winning streak to open the season.
1977
Yankees manager Billy Martin pulls the team’s line-up out of a hat. New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 8-6.
1967
After 737 games playing in Los Angeles following the move from Brooklyn, the Dodgers had a home game rained out for the first time.
1934
Washington Senators catcher Moe Berg, who later was an American spy during World War II, played his American League record 117th consecutive error free game.
1904
Ty Cobb, a member of the innaugural Baseball Hall of Fame class in 1936, made his professional debut playing for the Augusta Tourists of the South Atlantic League. A year later, he was sold by the Tourists to the Detroit Tigers.
