TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam softball team clobbers West Bend West with 13-run, 16-run innings; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1994, a 13-run second inning and a 16-run fourth fueled the Beaver Dam softball team to a 38-0 game one win over West Bend West and the Golden Beavers won game two 15-2 to complete the sweep.

2003

Carlos Lee, who was traded to the Brewers after the 2004 season, homered in a fifth straight game, tying the club record. Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Greg Luzinski (1983) and Ron Kittle (1983) also homered in five straight games for the South Siders prior to that and seven in all have done it, most recently A.J. Pierzynski in 2012.

1998

Jolene Heller tossed her second no-hitter in as many games to lead the Horicon softball team to an 11-0 win over Markesan, helping the Marshladies to a 2-0 start to the year. She issued one walk and struc out nine in the victory.

1997