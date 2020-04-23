TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam softball team rallies for season-opening DH sweep of West Bend East; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, Wendy Werner tossed a two-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 7-0 win over West Bend East in game one and then Heather Bender, Jill Oestreicher and Teresa Warmka drew back-to-back-to-back walks to open up the bottom of the seventh in game two before all coming around to score as the Golden Beavers rallied for a 5-4 victory and a season-opening doubleheader sweep of the Suns.

2001

Brooke Schliewe threw her fourth no-hitter of the season to lead the Horicon softball team to a 10-0 win over Waupun. Schliewe struck out 11 batters and walked just one, and was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.

1996

The Beaver Dam baseball team came from behind three separate times in an 8-7 win over Little Ten Conference rival Oconomowoc, improving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Raccoons fell out of a tie for first, dropping to 4-1 in league play. Beaver Dam trailed 6-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth but put up a four-spot to take the lead for good. Jon Gorr gave the Golden Beavers their first lead of the contest at 7-6 on an RBI single, the team’s fourth consecutive hit. Aaron Gruenewald’s sacrifice fly plated Austin Bilke for the winning run, making it 8-6.