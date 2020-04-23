TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Beaver Dam softball team rallies for season-opening DH sweep of West Bend East; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, Wendy Werner tossed a two-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 7-0 win over West Bend East in game one and then Heather Bender, Jill Oestreicher and Teresa Warmka drew back-to-back-to-back walks to open up the bottom of the seventh in game two before all coming around to score as the Golden Beavers rallied for a 5-4 victory and a season-opening doubleheader sweep of the Suns.
2001
Brooke Schliewe threw her fourth no-hitter of the season to lead the Horicon softball team to a 10-0 win over Waupun. Schliewe struck out 11 batters and walked just one, and was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs.
1996
The Beaver Dam baseball team came from behind three separate times in an 8-7 win over Little Ten Conference rival Oconomowoc, improving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Raccoons fell out of a tie for first, dropping to 4-1 in league play. Beaver Dam trailed 6-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth but put up a four-spot to take the lead for good. Jon Gorr gave the Golden Beavers their first lead of the contest at 7-6 on an RBI single, the team’s fourth consecutive hit. Aaron Gruenewald’s sacrifice fly plated Austin Bilke for the winning run, making it 8-6.
1989
The Dallas Cowboys select UCLA quarterback with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. With the second pick, the Packers select Michigan State offensive tackle Tony Mandrich, passing on future NFL Hall of Famers Barry Sanders (third to the Lions), Derrick Thomas (fourth to the Chiefs) and Deion Sanders (fifth to the Falcons).
1962
After starting out 0-9 as a franchise, the New York Mets win for the first time, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-1.
1955
Hank Aaron hit the first of his career 755 home runs. It was a record that stood until 2007 when the Giants’ Barry Bonds passed him with 762.
1939
Boston Red Sox star Ted Williams, later nicknamed “The Splendid Splinter” and still the last player to bat .400 in a season (1941), belts his first career homer. He finished his career with 521, tied for 20th all-time despite the fact he missed the 1943, 44 and 45 seasons serving in the military during World War II.
